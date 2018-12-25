Safaree Designed This 14 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring For Erica Mena

This year has been one for the books of love with rings being passed out like stars falling from the sky. The next couple in line to walk down the aisle? Love & Hip Hop reality stars, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena who are officially engaged!

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 37-year-old rapper got on one knee at Erica’s home in Atlanta to present the Bronx model with a custom designed 14-carat platinum ring that cost close to $175,000.

Stunning! What makes the ring even more endearing is the blood, sweat, and cash that Safaree put into designing it with celebrity jeweler Trax Nyc. Designing since Erica’s birthday on November 8th, Safaree confesses he's done everything from, "center stone shopping" to "ring design," and has even went as far as to sneak rings on her fingers while she slept to get her proper ring size!

According to his lady love, he did a great job because she took to the ‘gram to profess her feelings of joy. “I’m absolutely the luckiest woman in the world," she shared in her post adding, "Everything before this- It no longer matters. Wedding date set." Happy with her design, she added, "Asscher cut Russian cut and a cushion cut center stone diamond. Every single detail was @iamsafaree idea. You truly are a KING.”

Talk about dedication! Wow! It seemed like just yesterday (Nov. 29), that we saw them out and about at a Nets game wearing matching fur coats. Who would have known that they were so serious? They must have been keeping their relationship under wraps. TBH: We think that this union will have many L&HH fans tuning in to see just how this wedding goes down. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Written by Tweety Elitou