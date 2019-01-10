Cardi B Spotted In Dolce & Gabbana After Designer's Recent Racist Controversy Sweeps The Internet

Cardi B has been getting some double takes on Instagram after showing off her latest look, and it's for far more than the bold stripes on her Dolce & Gabbana suit. In fact, it’s due to the designers who made it!

Looking completely relaxed while drinking a Starbucks, the "Money" rapper took fans by surprise after rocking the controversial designer brand, especially on the heels of their "racist" ads, careless candor and anti-gay adoption ideals. ICYMI: The fashion brand’s Italian designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have been receiving negative press for years now.

Last November, D&G shocked followers and were accused of being racist after posting completely insensitive videos in promotion of their #DGTheGreatShow in Shanghai. The video featured a Chinese model trying to eat Italian foods with chopsticks as a Chinese voice-over made horrible sexual innuendos.

Of course, the video was pulled, and their runway show was canceled. Later, a series of direct message screenshots between Gabbana and another user appeared on social media seemingly showing the designer defending the video and calling the people of China an “Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia.”

Gabbana claimed via his IG Stories that his account was hacked. As if that’s not enough, the designers are also known to speak their minds when it comes to celebrities, even calling the KarJenner family “the most cheap people in the world.”

Yikes, seems like it would be a smart idea for Cardi to disassociate herself from the brand to avoid public scrutiny. What do you think, BET fam? Voice your opinion in the comments.

Written by BET Staff