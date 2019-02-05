Offset’s Son Kody And Daughter Kalea Style In $785+ Versace Fashions

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01 Offset of the group Migos attends the Migos Concert after party at Mercy Night Club on October 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The Migos rapper’s 3-year-old children are fly!

Published 2 days ago

Offset plays no games when it comes to making sure his children have the best in designer fashions.

If you don’t believe it, then check out the thousands of dollars in designer looks the Migos rapper recently purchased for Baby Kulture, his 6-month-old daughter with Cardi B.

Keeping up to his designer standards last week, Offset took to the ‘gram to show off his other adorable children styling in Versace looks, and we are loving it!

Keep scrolling to see adorable 3-year-old half-siblings Kody and Kalea.

S I B L I N G S K O D Y ❤️ K A L E A

While Kody rocked a Versace Barocco Print Hoodie ($400-$435) with black jeans, black boots, and a large diamond chain, Kalea chose to wear a Versace Native Americans Print Sweatshirt ($290-$360), pink skinny jeans, sneakers, and a cute Versace Barocco Print Silk Bow Headband ($95). 

If you are loving their ‘fits and want to cop for your tots, you’re in luck, we found them! 

(Photo: versace.com)
(Photo: versace.com)

Starting them off “Bad & Boujee” young!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

