Cardi B Loves Rihanna’s FENTY Line Just As Much As The Rest Of Us

The BET Awards 2019 was dripping with swagger, stellar performances and precious gems dropped by some of our favorite celebrities.

What we didn’t get to see were celebrities bonding with some of their favorite stars.

Recently, “Press” rapper Cardi B. took to the gram to show her love and support for one of her favorite celebs, the Bajan beauty Rihanna.

The two women shared a warm smile and embrace that make fans elated and ready for collaboration. Although we are not sure if a music collab is coming in the near future, there may be a chance that the two ladies share in fashion.