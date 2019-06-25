Cardi B Loves Rihanna’s FENTY Line Just As Much As The Rest Of Us

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
The BET Awards 2019 was dripping with swagger, stellar performances and precious gems dropped by some of our favorite celebrities.
What we didn’t get to see were celebrities bonding with some of their favorite stars.
Recently, “Press” rapper Cardi B. took to the gram to show her love and support for one of her favorite celebs, the Bajan beauty Rihanna.
The two women shared a warm smile and embrace that make fans elated and ready for collaboration. Although we are not sure if a music collab is coming in the near future, there may be a chance that the two ladies share in fashion.
In Cardi’s caption, she wrote, “I saw Rihanna yesterday and I forgot to ask about the Fenty glasses 🤦🏽♀️I needs!”
Rihanna has been teasing us with her stunner shade for at least a year, and we can’t wait to get our hands on a pair.
This isn’t the first time that the Cardi B, 26, let it be known that she has a thing for the Fenty brand. On June 22, she posted a pic while in character on set for the soon-to-be-released movie Hustlers of her wearing Savage x Fenty lingerie. Her caption, “Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” says it all.
Looks like we can expect something in the works. It’s amazing to see women supporting each other and showing that there is always room for each other at the table.
(Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
