Good Genes! Vanessa Williams And Her Daughter Model New Clothing Line Together

Written by Tweety Elitou

The beautiful first black Miss America, Vanessa Williams, is showing off her inner designer by releasing her new clothing line with HSN. We’re not surprised that the 56-year-old mother of four would be in the fashion business. She displayed her fashion slayage when she played the role of Wilhelmina Slater, the vicious creative director on the hit show Ugly Betty. “I grew up back in the day when you had to sew. My mother sewed all of my dresses my whole life,” Williams recalled at a recent press preview event. “I remember going to the fabric store, picking out my McCall’s patterns. It was a very creative household. And we were encouraged to do a lot of creative things.”

Williams is making her launch a family affair by recruiting her daughter Melanie, 32, and her beautiful mother, Helen Williams, 80, to model the line in campaign photos. Her youngest daughter, Sasha, who is a sophomore in college, will appear as a fit model on air during Williams’ first live HSN appearance on July 11. “My mother will be 80 in December, I have a 32-year-old [Melanie Hervey], a 30-year-old [Jillian Hervey] and 19-year-old daughter [Sasha Fox], so I always kind of envision what they would like and have at least one piece [in the collection],” she said. While she may envision her family in a piece or two, Williams also knows what she wants to wear. “I want to be able to wear it and I do wear my own stuff out on the street,” Williams said. “I also think about what I’m missing and what I need more of. If it’s a blazer – what’s the blazer that I don’t have that I’m missing?”

This is not the first time that the actress and singer has collaborated with a fashion brand to release fabulous clothing. In 2016, she had a clothing line with Evine.com. The seven-piece collection, which runs in sizes from XS- 3X, includes a sequin-lined blazer, belted jumpsuit, lace camis and leopard-print wrap dresses, with more styles being added in the fall. When asked what piece from the collection tickled her fancy, she answered, the blazer. “The sequins give it a little hint of sparkle, but it’s not like you’re out at a black-tie event. It’s one of those jackets that I wear pretty much all year round.” she said.

Will you be copping a piece from her HSN line?