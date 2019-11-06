Kim Kardashian Is Reconsidering Her Sexy Style After Husband Kanye West's Spiritual Awakening Has Taken Control Of The Household

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian West has built her multi-million-dollar brand on sex appeal. “Nude selfies until I die,” Kim proclaimed while accepting the first-ever "Break the Internet" award at the 2016 Webby Awards.

Recognized for putting her curves on display, the “Selfie Queen” is often spotted in extremely low-plunging necklines, outrageous cutout designs, skintight fashions and barely there bikinis.

Alas, that may all change thanks to her husband’s newfound spiritual path. Since Kanye West invited fans to explore his religious journey with Sunday Service, the Jesus Walks rapper has publicly placed his wife's fashion choices under a microscope. RELATED | Kim Kardashian Stands Her Ground After Kanye Asks Her To Tone Down Her Sexy Public Image “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye revealed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)















Irritated by his untimely judgment, as she prepared for the 2019 Met Gala in a skintight Thierry Mugler gown, Kim responded: “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.” RELATED | Kim Kardashian's 'Wet' Couture Dress Was So Tight, You'll Never Believe How She Arrived At The 2019 Met Gala While the 39-year-old mother of four has no plans to completely change her style, Kim admits she has no problem compromising with her husband’s request to show less skin — and to be more “strict” about their children’s upbringing. “He is my husband, so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling, and he’s been going through this life change,” Kim said on The Real.

She continued, “It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.” As far as the changes in her own lifestyle, Kim agrees with some of her husband's reasoning but admits: "I'm always going to be me.”

Still, it’s all about compromise. “We had that discussion and that fight, and at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is […] We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of 4. I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

With nearly a year away from her big milestone, we are curious to see if Kim's style undergoes a fashion transformation.