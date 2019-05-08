Kim Kardashian's 'Wet' Couture Dress Was So Tight, You'll Never Believe How She Arrived At The 2019 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Kim had to “practice” breathing in her Thierry Mugler corset dress.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

You’ve heard the saying beauty is pain, but is fashion supposed to leave you breathless? Possibly, if you’re Kim Kardashian on a mission to look glamorous during fashion’s biggest night out, the 2019 Met Gala! 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

With many believing her rapper husband, Kanye West, was low-key her bodyguard for the night, Kim aced the “wet” look as she styled in an extremely fitted beaded dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Talk about cinched waistline! If you thought the dress looked hard to breathe in, you were right. 

According to Kim, she actually had to “practice” breathing in order to wear her skin-tight silicone Thierry Mugler corset dress. Not to mention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's dress was so tight, she couldn’t even sit during the Met dinner. 

In a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, the 38-year-old reality star showed exactly how difficult it was for her to sit in her custom corset and thigh-length Spanx by Mr. Pearl.

“OK, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I can hardly sit. I can only like, half sit,” Kim said.

In fact, the dress was so tight Kim actually had to hold onto a pole as she stood in the back of a van before making her pink carpet entrance. 

Love it or leave it, she surely showed dedication to the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme of the night.

We don't know about you, but we think Kim has definitely come a long way from being insecure as Kanye’s Met Gala plus one back in 2013.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

