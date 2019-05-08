Kim Kardashian's 'Wet' Couture Dress Was So Tight, You'll Never Believe How She Arrived At The 2019 Met Gala

You’ve heard the saying beauty is pain, but is fashion supposed to leave you breathless? Possibly, if you’re Kim Kardashian on a mission to look glamorous during fashion’s biggest night out, the 2019 Met Gala!

With many believing her rapper husband, Kanye West , was low-key her bodyguard for the night , Kim aced the “wet” look as she styled in an extremely fitted beaded dress.

Talk about cinched waistline! If you thought the dress looked hard to breathe in, you were right.

According to Kim, she actually had to “practice” breathing in order to wear her skin-tight silicone Thierry Mugler corset dress. Not to mention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's dress was so tight, she couldn’t even sit during the Met dinner.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, the 38-year-old reality star showed exactly how difficult it was for her to sit in her custom corset and thigh-length Spanx by Mr. Pearl.