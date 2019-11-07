Kim Kardashian Debuts New 'Covered Up' Style In A Denim Suit Set And Waist-High Leather Chaps For Night Out With Kanye West

The couple attended the WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s revelation reconsidering her sexy style as she approaches 40, the 39-year-old mogul stepped out in NYC wearing a semi-covered up look by Ricardo Tisci.

Kim and Kanye were spotted out and about in NYC last night, Nov. 6, attending the WSJ Innovator Awards, where the couple presented their longtime friend designer Ricardo Tisci with the Fashion Innovator award. The pair both wore custom Burberry by Ricardo Tisci looks, where he currently serves as chief creative officer for the iconic brand.

The beauty mogul wore a custom off-the-shoulder, dark denim corset blouse and matching jeans with navy blue, leather chaps built-in. She wore navy leather lace-up boots and simple hoop earrings to pull the look together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Riccardo Tisci attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and RÃ©my Martinat MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
(Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

Yeezy matched his wife, wearing a dark blue blazer and matching pants with leather riding boots.

Ricardo, Kim and Kanye have a history together. He was one of the first designers to create head-turning looks for Kim after designing the merchandise for Kanye's Watch the Throne tour. Before Burberry, Ricardo served as head designer at Givenchy for 12 years, and it was there the friendship was formed. It is rumored that Ricardo is the reason why Kim and Kanye were invited to the Met Gala back in 2013. He told the Hollywood Reporter he needed his “gang” with him when he served as co-chair that year.

He may be Kim’s fairy style father, because her 2013 Met gala look is still talked about today!

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

