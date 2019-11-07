Kim Kardashian Debuts New 'Covered Up' Style In A Denim Suit Set And Waist-High Leather Chaps For Night Out With Kanye West

In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s revelation reconsidering her sexy style as she approaches 40, the 39-year-old mogul stepped out in NYC wearing a semi-covered up look by Ricardo Tisci.

Kim and Kanye were spotted out and about in NYC last night, Nov. 6, attending the WSJ Innovator Awards, where the couple presented their longtime friend designer Ricardo Tisci with the Fashion Innovator award. The pair both wore custom Burberry by Ricardo Tisci looks, where he currently serves as chief creative officer for the iconic brand.

The beauty mogul wore a custom off-the-shoulder, dark denim corset blouse and matching jeans with navy blue, leather chaps built-in. She wore navy leather lace-up boots and simple hoop earrings to pull the look together.