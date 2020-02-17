‘Queen & Slim’ Costume Designer Shiona Turini Honors Black History Month By Giving Black Barbie A Stylish Makeover

Collaborating with the makers of American’s favorite childhood toy, the stylist and creative consultant for A-list celebrities including Issa Rae, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has teamed up with Barbie to style a diverse group of dolls for the popular Instagram account, @BarbieStyle.

“It’s a huge deal for me,” Shiona told PEOPLE. “I have a really close family and when the kids hung out, a lot of our time together was spent playing with Barbies.”

With more than 20 stylish looks, the four-part digital campaign will display several Barbies that break the mold of beauty. The lucky dolls featured in the photoshoots will include a doll in a wheelchair, dolls with curves, and even those who aren’t afraid to rock their natural hair!