‘Queen & Slim’ Costume Designer Shiona Turini Honors Black History Month By Giving Black Barbie A Stylish Makeover

Queen & Slim costume designer, Shiona Turini is giving Barbie a mini style makeover, just in time for Black History Month.
Collaborating with the makers of American’s favorite childhood toy, the stylist and creative consultant for A-list celebrities including Issa Rae, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has teamed up with Barbie to style a diverse group of dolls for the popular Instagram account, @BarbieStyle.
“It’s a huge deal for me,” Shiona told PEOPLE. “I have a really close family and when the kids hung out, a lot of our time together was spent playing with Barbies.”
With more than 20 stylish looks, the four-part digital campaign will display several Barbies that break the mold of beauty. The lucky dolls featured in the photoshoots will include a doll in a wheelchair, dolls with curves, and even those who aren’t afraid to rock their natural hair!
Modeling styles that are inspired by Shiona’s real-life fashion sense, the famed style maven opted to root the campaign in the idea of “community and sisterhood” and overall size-inclusivity.
“There was one shoot in particular that I had done for Nylon magazine with models of all different skin tones in all different shades of nudes. It was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on. I thought it came together beautifully, and I knew I wanted that to be reflected in this project,” the former Fashion Director of Cosmopolitan shared.
Considering Barbie (created in 1959) as her first-ever “fashion icon,” it only made sense that she drew inspiration from the first Black Barbie, which officially hit shelves in 1980.
“That was the basis for this image,” Turini said while explaining the all-red collection. “We decided to have her [Black Barbie] on her throne with the other dolls dressed in her likeness, also in the red to support her.”
The campaign launches today, and it’s already an entire mood.
