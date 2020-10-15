Cardi B's Former Publicist, Patientce Foster Finds New Career Calling As A Size Inclusive Fashion Designer

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Patientce Foster has taken notes from her bestie Cardi B, and it seems like it will seriously pay off!
Recently, the famous publicist announced she will be taking a page from the “WAP” rapper’s book with the upcoming launch of Suite XVI, an inclusive clothing brand.
“Told ‘em to skip the penthouse and take me straight to Suite XVI!” the former hairstylist captioned an Instagram snapshot from Cardi’s 28th birthday party in Vegas. “I am wearing the ‘One Dance’ mini from the highly anticipated @suitexvi_ collection!”
Dressed in a sexy velvet minidress, she continued, “This dress will come in sizes S-3X! Don’t miss this drop, click the link in my bio now to subscribe!”
This is quite exciting news for the CEO and founder of The Cream Agency. As they say, there’s nothing like creating a new chapter to your already successful business ventures!
We look forward to learning more details about the brand as it becomes available.
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
