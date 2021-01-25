Beyoncé Features Gucci Mane In New ‘Icy Park’ Collection Promo Video

Get ready Beyhive, the new Ivy Park collection is on the way!

A third installment of Beyonce’s popular Ivy Park collection is hitting the slopes.

According to Daily Mail, the latest IVY Park capsule dubbed Icy Park will feature new styles perfect for the winter weather. From footwear, warm accessories and apparel, Beyonce’s new line is aimed to bring out “creativity, individuality and imagination’ for fans of the new line,” according to Adidas.

Bey dropped a teaser campaign promo for the new line that featured rapper Gucci Mane as well as other celebs. The third drop of the line includes new kicks like a Super Sleek Boot, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, Forum Lo and an updated design of the Ivy Park Ultra Boosts.

Icy Park comes after Beyonce dropped her Ivy Park Drip 2 collection in October 2020 that featured a size-inclusive line of sports bras, parkas, bodysuits, leggings and more in coral, lime and hunter green colorways. In November, the Grammy award-winning singer released Ivy Park Drip 2: Black Pack version of the collection.

It’s unclear when Icy Park is hitting stores but take a look at the chilly commercial below: