Whoa Baby!: Watch Khloe Kardashian Workout At Nearly 6 Months Pregnant

Apparently, the snapback starts early for reality starlet and social media influencer Khloé Kardashian!

After months of speculation, Khloé finally announced last week in an adorable Instagram post that she was indeed pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. and she's yes, she's already in the gym.

Yesterday, in true Kardashian fashion, the 33-year-old expectant mother took to Snapchat to show off her pregnant workout regimen with several Snapchat videos. See a few of her moves below: