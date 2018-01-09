Meghan Markle Completely Deletes Her Social Media Footprint As Royal Wedding Approaches

And we're not the only ones who think so. Just this week, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, gave his first thoughts since the news of the engagement. “I think it’s wonderful," Thomas was quoted as saying in a convenience store near his home in New Mexico. "I’m very delighted. I think they’re [a] very good match. I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman.”

The familial acceptance seems to be mutual. (And as Meghan undergoes princess training, she's making more sacrifices. The latest? Her social media accounts!) Meghan spent Christmas with Harry's family in England, which gave her some additional face time with Elizabeth II — aka the queen! Royal tradition (of which there are many) dictates that family members gift one another with a cheeky present on Christmas Eve. Meghan took this in stride — and let's just say she won the gift exchange.

Meghan did what no potential princess has done before (probably? this is hard to verify, folks): she gifted the queen a singing toy hamster.

If the thought of this makes you giggly, you're not alone. This gag gift went over very well with the queen, according to The Daily Mail — so much so that it left her in "hysterics."

"It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy. She [the Queen] laughed and said ''they can keep my dogs company!''' a brave anonymous source told The Daily Mail.

You know its real when the queen's corgis mess with the new potential princess. Congrats to Meghan on a successful first Christmas with the monarchy!