Here's Why Beyoncé Decided To End Her YEARS-Long Feud With Target

Beyoncé has been spotted by fans shopping in Target not one, not two, but three times in just the last two months! And no, she did not shut down the mega-store for a private shopping spree. She simply browsed the aisles of the retailer in the middle of the day with her 5-year-old daughter and mom most likely buying things she doesn’t need like the rest us of do at Target. And while it might seem like the discount chain is Bey’s favorite one-stop shop, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, the superstar’s only just reconciling with Target after feuding with them since 2013!

That’s right—Bey has secretly been boycotting Target for over five years. Here’s what went down: Beyoncé started out as a huge supporter of Target, and vice versus. Not only did she shop there frequently, but the chain even exclusively hawked her 4 album when it dropped in 2011. However, such was an entirely different case in 2013 when her self-titled album Beyoncé came out. According to W Magazine, Target aligned with Amazon in refusing to stock the record because they were pissed by its surprise midnight drop, earning them a spot on Bey’s "Ain’t Sh*t List."