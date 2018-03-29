Here's Why Beyoncé Decided To End Her YEARS-Long Feud With Target

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Sold-out world tours, private jets, designer duds—Beyoncé lives life royally. Actually, if democracy fell apart (let’s face it, that’s could happen any day now) and the U.S. had to appoint a queen, no doubt Mrs. Carter would be nominated.
So when Queen Bey does regular folk things like shop at Target with Blue Ivy and Mama Tina, the Beyhive—probably THE most dedicated fan base to ever exist—loses their mind.
Beyoncé has been spotted by fans shopping in Target not one, not two, but three times in just the last two months! And no, she did not shut down the mega-store for a private shopping spree. She simply browsed the aisles of the retailer in the middle of the day with her 5-year-old daughter and mom most likely buying things she doesn’t need like the rest us of do at Target. And while it might seem like the discount chain is Bey’s favorite one-stop shop, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, the superstar’s only just reconciling with Target after feuding with them since 2013!
That’s right—Bey has secretly been boycotting Target for over five years. Here’s what went down: Beyoncé started out as a huge supporter of Target, and vice versus. Not only did she shop there frequently, but the chain even exclusively hawked her 4 album when it dropped in 2011. However, such was an entirely different case in 2013 when her self-titled album Beyoncé came out. According to W Magazine, Target aligned with Amazon in refusing to stock the record because they were pissed by its surprise midnight drop, earning them a spot on Bey’s "Ain’t Sh*t List."
After realizing the errors of their ways, Target issued a public apology that fell flat. "While there are many aspects that contribute to our approach and we have appreciated partnering with Beyoncé in the past," it read, "we are primarily focused on offering CDs that will be available in a physical format at the same time as all other formats."
The damage though had already been done. Bey made a bawse move and took her business to Walmart, publicly. The 36-year-old singer, who usually makes moves concerning her personal life in a very low-key manner, headed straight to Target’s biggest competitor for a photo op. She handed out $50 Walmart gift cards to 750 lucky people that totaled up to at least a whopping $37K in sales. Checkmate! (Also, where was I?)
Obviously now, half a decade later, Beyoncé has let bygones be bygones and returned to her first love—when it comes to discount retailers that is—Target. So there you have it. More proof that Beyoncé really does run the world, and never mess with the queen.
(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS