Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna Party For The Talk Show Host’s Wild 55th Birthday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Looks like the queen of daytime TV, Wendy Williams, had an amazing time for her 55th birthday. Yesterday, the famous talk show host dished on her birthday shenanigans, and it included a few celebrities, including her new bestie, Blac Chyna. “I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her,” Wendy shared with her viewing audience. “She’s open and honest and thorough and she is fun,” Wendy described her newly single self.

The now single mom celebrated her birthday (July 18) with a few good friends at Tiffany’s. “I made my own birthday party,” she said, jokingly. “I planned out my whole day because I can do that. New life!” She rightfully bragged about her gifts that included receiving a cake from the famous jewelry store and cafe. She also got a credit card for the day from her partners at the show.

Later that evening, Wendy had a dinner party with close friends that she referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.” “I invited 12 people who didn’t know each other and I wanted it to be at a place poignant to my heart, Serendipity,” Wendy said, mentioning everything she ate, down to the chicken wings “with the bleu cheese with the chunks.”

(Photo: Splash News)















Wendy continued, “A few of my guests included Bevvy Smith, Blac Chyna and my friend Madina, I like how she rolls,” she said while posting up photos from the night out.

After the dinner party, Wendy and her ”Dirty Dozen” headed over to Nas‘ album release party. “I had a pre-party before the Nas for like an hour and a half at my apartment,” she said, admitting, “I never have people over!” While Wendy and her crew were cruising over to celebrate Nas and his new music, she stated that she got a call from the host of the party and that the event had moved to another location. But that didn’t faze the crew, because they all drove around in the car while Wendy played DJ for her friends. The night still didn’t end because Madina picked her up for a late-night boat cruise on the Hudson where the tunes “were on fleek.” Whew! All of that partying would have most twenty-somethings exhausted, but the newly single and ready to mingle Wendy is just getting started. Listen to all Wendy had to say about her 55th birthday extravaganza below: