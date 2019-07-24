Oop! Kylie Jenner Runs Into Trouble As 'Kylie Skin' Trademark Gets Suspended By The US Government

21-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner may have to swiftly come up with a new name for her brand as the trademark for her new skincare line,“Kylie Skin,” was reportedly given a notice of suspension. Now this is a rough patch that can’t be solved with a walnut scrub!

While Megan Thee Stallion is securing the bag by attempting to trademark "Hot Girl Summer," Kylie is allegedly having trouble with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The mommy mogul recently secured the trademark for "Kylie Baby," but, according to documents obtained by The Blast, Kylie was served a letter on Monday (July 22) concerning the application for Kylie Skin.