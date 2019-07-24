Oop! Kylie Jenner Runs Into Trouble As 'Kylie Skin' Trademark Gets Suspended By The US Government

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
21-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner may have to swiftly come up with a new name for her brand as the trademark for her new skincare line,“Kylie Skin,” was reportedly given a notice of suspension. Now this is a rough patch that can’t be solved with a walnut scrub!
While Megan Thee Stallion is securing the bag by attempting to trademark "Hot Girl Summer," Kylie is allegedly having trouble with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The mommy mogul recently secured the trademark for "Kylie Baby," but, according to documents obtained by The Blast, Kylie was served a letter on Monday (July 22) concerning the application for Kylie Skin.
Apparently, a Chinese company called Shenzhen Hedi cosmetic tools Co., LTD registered for "Kylie" in 2017 but intended to use her likeliness to sell their product. The suspension comes days after she announced she was extending her makeup brand to press-on nails and fragrances.
Kylie isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan to deal with trademarking troubles! Kim Kardashian West recently came under fire for trademarking "Kimono" for her shapewear line and was hit with cultural appropriation allegations. Due to the backlash, Kim decided to reschedule the launch of her newest brand.
Kylie Jenner has dealt with criticism over her newest business venture while simultaneously receiving rave reviews. Hopefully, Kylie gets this trademark situation figured out soon considering she’s been promoting her second launch of products AND just hosted an expensive AF press trip in Turks and Caicos with her gal pals!
(Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images)
