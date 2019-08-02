Everything You NTK About The Largest Self-Care Retreat For Black Women In The Country

Written by Tweety Elitou

While you're enjoying the rest of your #HotGirlSummer, don't forget to give time yourself time for a little self-care! It’s no secret that Black women often spend their lives worrying about their friends, family and finances instead of dedicating time for themselves to just relax and self-heal. Sadly, lack of self-care can potentially lead to bad health. And sis, we both know that’s not helping anyone in the long run! On a mission to encourage one million Black women to not only give themselves time but to also live their healthiest life, GirlTrek, the largest public health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls, with 200,000 active members, has created a weekend retreat for women to unleash their #BlackGirlMagic.

(Photo: Christine “Cfreedom” Brown/ Cfreedom Photography via GirlTrek)















Set to take place during Labor Day weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 2), GirlTrek’s #StressProtest will invite 1,000 Black women from around the country to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains to enjoy a girl’s trip of outdoor relaxation and mindful moments, along with health and wellness workshops on everything from natural hair to mental health. “Self-care is a revolutionary act and at GirlTrek, self-care is the foundation of all that we do,” said GirlTrek cofounder Vanessa Garrison.

(Photo: Christine “Cfreedom” Brown/ Cfreedom Photography via GirlTrek)















Attendees will also enjoy fun workshops including Double Dutch aerobics, trap yoga, soul drumming and even burlesque classes.

(Photo: Christine “Cfreedom” Brown/ Cfreedom Photography via GirlTrek)















“GirlTrek’s #StressProtest 2019 promises to be a life-altering experience that will surely empower women to put themselves first and take control of their health and well-being. The #StressProtest is exactly what we, as Black women, need to rejuvenate our souls and to reclaim our inner peace. The health of Black women is a freedom fight and spending time in nature among other Black women reflecting on sisterhood and the significance of self-love and self-care is just what we need.”

(Photo: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn via GirlTrek)















Founded by friends T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, GirlTrek’s 3rd Annual Radical Self-Care Retreat promises to be a weekend dedicated to self-love, self-exploration and sisterhood. “I promise you will not want to miss what we have in store for you this year. All I can say is that your mama, all of your cousins and your whole crew are going to be hitting you up asking why you didn’t invite them once they find out what went down,” Vanessa said. She continued, “This weekend includes everything you need to #GetFree: outdoor relaxation, health and wellness workshops, hiking, mindful moments, and beautiful views.

(Photo: Christine “Cfreedom” Brown/ Cfreedom Photography via GirlTrek)















“This experience will change your life. You need it, but most importantly, you deserve it,” Vanessa concluded.

(Photo: Christine “Cfreedom” Brown/ Cfreedom Photography via GirlTrek)















If you are interested in learning more about the weekend retreat and purchasing tickets, visit Stressprotest.com.