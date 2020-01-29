DJ Khaled Debuts His Newborn Son, Aalam, As Big Brother, Asahd Sweetly Tucks Him In

Written by Tweety Elitou

Asahd Khaled may only be 3-years-old, but that has no bearing on the reality that the toddler is already his newborn baby brother's keeper! Showcasing the sibling’s brotherly love, DJ Khaled proudly revealed to his fans details about his newest addition, along with the first public glimpse of baby Aalam.

“BROTHERS! ASAHD! And AALAM!” Khaled enthusiastically captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan. 28) showing an attentive Asahd looking over his sleeping brother. According to the post, Aalam was born on January 20 at 11:42 pm. The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Below, you will find a screenshot posted by Khaled giving fans the meaning of his son’s name.

This makes baby no. 2 for the mega-producer and his wife Nicole Tuck. "First of all, God is the greatest, thank you, God. This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop," Khaled said while accepting the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song "Higher" alongside John Legend. He continued, “I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago, who we named Aalam. It means ‘the world' in Arabic." RELATED | ‘Father of Asahd’: The Genius Behind DJ Khaled And His Music Marketing TMZ reports the couple has already filed to trademark their newborn son Aalam Tuck Khaled's name through a Florida-based company called ATK Entertainment. Just as they did for their oldest son, Asahd, this will allow them to use their child's name on fragrances, cosmetics, skin creams, baby products, DVDs, CDs, jewelry, watches, children's books, tote bags, clothing and even sporting goods.