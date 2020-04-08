Judge Faith Jenkins And Kenny Lattimore’s Wedding Dance Routine To The Jackson 5 And Soulja Boy Will Make You Move

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced cities to shut down, Judge Faith Jenkins and singer Kenny Lattimore happily tied the knot on March 8 with a fairytale wedding in downtown Los Angeles.

Now in quarantine, the couple has plenty of time to reminisce about their stunning nuptials, and lucky for us, they are sharing the moments with their fans!

One of the most noticeable recaps? Their dynamic wedding dance.

“Pre-social distancing (and now our mandatory stay home order) we danced,” Judge Faith captioned a recent #FlackbashFriday Instagram video.

The former Louisiana Tech Regal Blues cheerleader thanked her singer husband for spending hours practicing their routine with tagged choreographer Lindsey Stroud. “Thanks to my husband for being a good sport - after several (several!!!) rehearsals. In the end, you killed it,” she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see the couple flex their dance moves to a music mashup by DJ Mal-Ski. From The Jackson 5's 'One More Chance' to Soulja Boy's 'Crank That,' the pair hit every move, if you don’t believe us, just watch!