Photo! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis’ 1-Month-Old Son Flexes His Model Skills In Oversized Sunglasses

Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis

Photo! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis’ 1-Month-Old Son Flexes His Model Skills In Oversized Sunglasses

The cutest thing you will see all day!

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis’ son may only be 1 month old, but that’s not stopping the lovable newborn from flexing his modeling skills for all to see!

RELATED | Photos! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis Welcome Newborn Son With First Images

Take a look at how Ace Flores—who made his official debut on March 14—aced his latest photoshoot wearing a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

If I can chill so can you. #stayhome

A post shared by Malika (@malika) on

“If I can chill so can you,” the proud mom captioned the adorable Instagram photo before adding the cautionary hashtag, #stayhome.

RELATED | Malika Haqq Confirms This Rapper Is The Father Of Her Child During An Extremely Expensive Baby Shower Thrown By BFF, Khloé Kardashian

With over 407K Instagram likes, it’s no question the son of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is well on his way to being a social media sensation. Too sweet!

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style