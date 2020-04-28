Photo! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis’ 1-Month-Old Son Flexes His Model Skills In Oversized Sunglasses

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis’ son may only be 1 month old, but that’s not stopping the lovable newborn from flexing his modeling skills for all to see!
RELATED | Photos! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis Welcome Newborn Son With First Images
Take a look at how Ace Flores—who made his official debut on March 14—aced his latest photoshoot wearing a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses.
“If I can chill so can you,” the proud mom captioned the adorable Instagram photo before adding the cautionary hashtag, #stayhome.
RELATED | Malika Haqq Confirms This Rapper Is The Father Of Her Child During An Extremely Expensive Baby Shower Thrown By BFF, Khloé Kardashian
With over 407K Instagram likes, it’s no question the son of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is well on his way to being a social media sensation. Too sweet!
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS