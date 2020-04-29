Meagan Good Shares Her Three-Step Relationship Prayer

Written by Tweety Elitou

Meagan Good is amongst the latest celebrities to divulge her relationship prayer—and best believe our good sis has us pulling out our notebooks! On Monday night (April 27), the Think Like A Man actress hopped on Instagram Live to reveal that before marrying her preacher husband DeVon Franklin, she first had to have a conversation with God.

It all began with the simple question: “God, what do you want me to do next?” In response to the prayer for guidance, God told her to do three things—get out of her relationship, become celibate, and open her heart to her future husband. RELATED | Won't He Do It! LeToya Luckett Reveals The Prayer That Ultimately Sent Her Husband Tommicus Walker

“First, I got out of that relationship,” she said. “The second thing he told me was that I needed to be celibate, which I was like, ‘You funny Lord.’ But then, I was like, “Ok well, I've been doing it my way and that is not working out and I am accumulating a lot of baggage along the way so I’m going to try and do it God’s way.” She continued, “The last thing was that God told me he [DeVon Franklin] was my husband. I didn’t know him that well.”

The 38-year-old beauty went on to share that although she had no prior romantic or flirtatious relationship with DeVon, she followed the guidance provided by God to work on herself. “[I asked] ‘Okay, Lord. What do I do?’ God was just like, ‘Nothing, just work on yourself.’ So I just worked on myself for the next few months and then I started telling friends and family like five months in that he was my husband and everyone was like, ‘You know you sound crazy. Does he know he’s your husband?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know,'” she recalled. As fate would have it, the couple later crossed paths and the rest is history! The couple married in 2012. “Inevitably after those five months, I saw him at the premiere for a film that he was the executive on and I was an actor on,” she shared. “I ran into him at the premiere, he asked me to coffee and from that point on, 10 months later we were engaged and 2 months later we were married. We’ve been married for, it will be 8 years in June so amen, amen.” Amen, indeed! Talk about serious godly inspiration! Watch the clip below: