Porsha Williams Wears Zebra Swimsuit To Celebrate Her 39th Birthday On A Yacht With Besties And Fiancé, Dennis McKinley

See how the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star turned up!

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Porsha Williams knows how to turn up for her birthday! In case you missed it, check out how the Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her 39th birthday. 

Bikini-clad and severing up some seriously sexy curves, Porsha dropped jaws as photos surfaced of her onboard a lavish yacht with her besties. 

“Best birthday everrrr! Love my babies,” Porsha captioned an Instagram photo posing with her sister Lauren and bestie Shamea Morton. “Thank you for celebrating with me.”

The birthday girl went on to thank her friends and family who celebrated her birthday via social media. “Big thank you to everyone for all of the birthday love and bomb a** post you did for me,” she wrote. “Sorry I couldn’t reply to all, I was trying something different this get away I put the phone down and lived.”

Other notable attendees included Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley. “Couples on deck,” Porsha captioned an Instagram photo. “Love Birds... It was [a] MOVIE!! Thank you Baby.”

From the looks of the photos, Porsha relished in her big milestone! Just take a look at how happy the birthday girl rocked her custom "39 and Fine" tee by Hotlanta Signs.

We love it! Join us in wishing Porsha a great year filled with love and good energy. Happy Birthday, Porsha!

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

