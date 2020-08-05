Keyshia Cole Celebrates Son Tobias’ First Birthday With A Pony And Carnival

Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale were all smiles as they celebrated their son Tobias ’ first birthday!

With a “Toy Story” themed party to remember, the birthday boy seemed to be in good spirits as he enjoyed a day filled with outdoor fun—including a pony ride captured on Keyshia’s Instagram Stories!

“I had such an amazing time at Tobias‘s first birthday party,” the famous singer captioned a series of photos from yesterday’s event.

For the toddler's special day, the proud parents commissioned a mini food-and-drinks stand, along with a three-tier cake by Polkatots that could easily make anyone salivate.

Although the event was intimate due to social distancing, from the looks of the photos, it was loads of fun for the family—especially Tobias’ big brother Daniel Gibson Jr. who loving doted over his little sibling during the party.

We are happy to see Baby Tobias surrounded by so much love and good energy. Join us in wishing the toddler a happy birthday!