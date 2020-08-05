Keyshia Cole Celebrates Son Tobias’ First Birthday With A Pony And Carnival

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole Celebrates Son Tobias’ First Birthday With A Pony And Carnival

See how Baby Tobias enjoyed the festivities!

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale were all smiles as they celebrated their son Tobias’ first birthday! 

“I had such an amazing time at Tobias‘s first birthday party,” the famous singer captioned a series of photos from yesterday’s event.  

RELATED | See Inside Keyshia Cole's Fabulous Floral Baby Shower Just Days Before Her Due Date

With a “Toy Story” themed party to remember, the birthday boy seemed to be in good spirits as he enjoyed a day filled with outdoor fun—including a pony ride captured on Keyshia’s Instagram Stories! 

For the toddler's special day, the proud parents commissioned a mini food-and-drinks stand, along with a three-tier cake by Polkatots that could easily make anyone salivate. 

Although the event was intimate due to social distancing, from the looks of the photos, it was loads of fun for the family—especially Tobias’ big brother Daniel Gibson Jr. who loving doted over his little sibling during the party. 

We are happy to see Baby Tobias surrounded by so much love and good energy. Join us in wishing the toddler a happy birthday! 

(Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC