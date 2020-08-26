Wait, What?!: Photos Of Solange Knowles' Son Julez Smith Go Viral After Fans Notice How Mature He Looks

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Where has all the time gone? That is the question that has riddled our minds since these photos of Julez Smith made its way on the internet.
In the photos, Solange Knowles and Daniel Julez J. Smith's 15-year-old son has not only gotten noticeably gotten taller, but his manly features are making a stronger appearance. Just look at that jawline!
ICYMI: The images of the teenager began to go viral when Hollywood Unlocked posted this screenshot of Julez professing his love for Jodie Woods (the younger sister of Jordyn Woods).
“U already know wassup witchu 7,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I love you forever. F*ck everybody else.”
Okay, Julez. We see you!
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
days
COMMENTS