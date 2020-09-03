New Digs!: Willow Smith Buys An Eco-Friendly $3.1M Beach-View Mansion In Malibu

Willow Smith appears to be ready to move out of the nest! According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has recently purchased a $3.1 million starter home in Malibu.

Not to worry, the Red Table Talk co-host won’t be too far from her famous parents, who own a $42 million mansion in Calabasas.

Built in 2011, the 4-bedroom property has some serious luxe amenities, including breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, an indoor tree, and a stylish concrete patio to entertain friends.