New Digs!: Willow Smith Buys An Eco-Friendly $3.1M Beach-View Mansion In Malibu

Willow Smith appears to be ready to move out of the nest! According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has recently purchased a $3.1 million starter home in Malibu.
Not to worry, the Red Table Talk co-host won’t be too far from her famous parents, who own a $42 million mansion in Calabasas.
Built in 2011, the 4-bedroom property has some serious luxe amenities, including breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, an indoor tree, and a stylish concrete patio to entertain friends.
Other highlights of the nearly 3,000 sq. ft contemporary abode includes floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a master bedroom with a built-in fireplace system, spa-inspired bathroom, state-of-the-art appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and a chic dining area.
By far, this home is perfect for the free-spirited musician!
The luxury mansion was even built to meet modern LEED energy efficiency standards. Yup, we’re talking solar power, a greywater recycling system, and a two-car garage with a Tesla charging installation. An entire vibe.
Join us in congratulating the teen star on her new home!
(Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Christian Dior)
