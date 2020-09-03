New Digs!: Willow Smith Buys An Eco-Friendly $3.1M Beach-View Mansion In Malibu

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's 19-year-old daughter is moving out!

Willow Smith appears to be ready to move out of the nest! According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has recently purchased a $3.1 million starter home in Malibu.

Not to worry, the Red Table Talk co-host won’t be too far from her famous parents, who own a $42 million mansion in Calabasas. 

Built in 2011, the 4-bedroom property has some serious luxe amenities, including breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, an indoor tree, and a stylish concrete patio to entertain friends.   

Other highlights of the nearly 3,000 sq. ft contemporary abode includes floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a master bedroom with a built-in fireplace system, spa-inspired bathroom, state-of-the-art appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and a chic dining area.

By far, this home is perfect for the free-spirited musician! 

The luxury mansion was even built to meet modern LEED energy efficiency standards. Yup, we’re talking solar power, a greywater recycling system, and a two-car garage with a Tesla charging installation. An entire vibe.

Join us in congratulating the teen star on her new home!  

(Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

