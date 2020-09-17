Kandi Burruss Takes New Fitness Vow To Lose 30 Pounds After Gaining Quarantine Weight

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Takes New Fitness Vow To Lose 30 Pounds After Gaining Quarantine Weight

The RHOA star commits to early am workouts.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kandi Burruss has vowed to dedicate her early mornings to working out after admitting the quarantine put a hinder on her fitness goals!

Since May, many Americans have opened up about gaining 20-pounds—known as the “COVID-20”— while sheltering in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the busy mom is determined to get back on track. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is starting her new workout regimen to lose 30 pounds.

“Ok, so today is Wednesday. I believe it is the...is it the 16th of September? This is my first day back to working out,” Kandi shared with her followers. “I gained 20 pounds since May.”

She continued, “The beginning of COVID I was working out and I was in shape. And even then, I wanted to lose 10 pounds, but I ended up getting [relaxed] and comfortable. I ended up gaining 20.”

RELATED | Cynthia Bailey Claps Back With Epic Response To A Body Shamer Who Suggested She 'Lose Some Weight'

Intending to shred 30-pounds, the mother of three understands that consistency is key. 

“I have 30 pounds of which I would like to lose,” the 44-year-old shared. “I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a regular routine.”

To achieve her fitness goal, Kandi says she’s going to stay on a strict 7am workout with her cousin Patrick, who volunteered to work out with her.

“He's a trainer. He got up and came to my house at 7 to workout, and that's going to be my regular time,” she shared. “I hope I can stick to this.”

If Kandi’s running track record of success in business serves as any inclination of her fitness success, we think she can do it! 

(Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC