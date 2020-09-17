Kandi Burruss Takes New Fitness Vow To Lose 30 Pounds After Gaining Quarantine Weight

Since May, many Americans have opened up about gaining 20-pounds—known as the “COVID-20”— while sheltering in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the busy mom is determined to get back on track.

Kandi Burruss has vowed to dedicate her early mornings to working out after admitting the quarantine put a hinder on her fitness goals!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is starting her new workout regimen to lose 30 pounds.

“Ok, so today is Wednesday. I believe it is the...is it the 16th of September? This is my first day back to working out,” Kandi shared with her followers. “I gained 20 pounds since May.”

She continued, “The beginning of COVID I was working out and I was in shape. And even then, I wanted to lose 10 pounds, but I ended up getting [relaxed] and comfortable. I ended up gaining 20.”

Intending to shred 30-pounds, the mother of three understands that consistency is key.

“I have 30 pounds of which I would like to lose,” the 44-year-old shared. “I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a regular routine.”