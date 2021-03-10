INTERVIEW: Premadonna’s Cookware Brand Ships 500 Packages On A Slow Day, Here’s Why!

Written by Tweety Elitou

For Premadonna, building a legacy for her children is at the forefront of her mind. So much so, that we’ve yet to see the successful business mogul take any days off in building her lifestyle brand, even though she’s currently expecting her fourth child. If we do say so ourselves, her hustle has only seemed to have intensified.

“My family keeps me motivated and inspired,” she tells BET Style exclusively about building a multi-million-dollar cookware and seasoning empire. “I know that to whom much is given, it can all be taken in a blink of an eye. I keep that in the back of my mind. Every time I do something I put my whole heart into it. And if I’m not passionate about it, I really don’t waste my time.” Clearly passionate about her pivot from music into Premadonna Cookware and Seasonings, the television personality and rapper has managed to leverage her fame and notoriety and turn it into $5-10 million businesses.

“I’m trying to let every Black girl in the world know that it is possible to get you some money,” the serial entrepreneur explains about her drive. “It's all about consistency, dedication, and work. You have to be willing to put in the work.” RELATED | PreMadonna's Hot New Hustle Is A Staple In Rihanna's Kitchen From a national best-selling cookbook to celebrity-endorsed appliances and seasonings, Premadonna has taken the cooking industry by storm. She’s even developed a cult-like following for her brands, which has not only resulted in a surge of sales during the pandemic but also continued support from celebrities like Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I think people love the customer service, the grind, and most importantly, the products. Once you try Premadonna it's hard to go to another seasoning,” she tells us before revealing Megan personally loves her Premadonna deep fryer. “I’m just blessed. I am very grateful that people are supporting me. I work hard and put out quality products.”

In fact, business has been so good that on a slow day Premadonna can expect to ship over 500 packages. “We actually have a great working relationship with the United States Postal Office. They see us every single day,” she shares humbly. “Every day something has to ship. We scaled so great during the pandemic and there hasn’t been a down season quite yet. I’m grateful and blessed for that.”

For those looking to build their own successful business, she offers the following advice: “You have to be willing to put in the work. A lot of times people see a lifestyle they want and they just want it to drop in their laps without trying to do the work and that’s not how life goes,” she advises. “And be passionate. If you don’t love what you do, stop. If you don’t have passion, you'll be miserable and you’ll never get to the wealth and the level you're trying to get to.” Cheers to making her-story! **Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.