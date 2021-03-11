Rick Ross Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside His New $3.5M Florida Mansion That He Paid For With CASH!

Rick Ross decided to give his Instagram followers a glimpse inside his new $3.5M Florida mansion, and the luxe amenities are enough to drop anyone’s jaw!
According to the LA Times, the Miami-born rapper purchased the 8,600 square-foot property from former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, less than a week after it hit the market.
“It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross told the People magazine about the mansion situated west of Fort Lauderdale. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”
Watch the tour of Rick Ross's new masion below!
Despite being smaller than his 45,000-square-foot mansion in Fayetteville, GA—which served as the palace in Coming 2 America—the Florida estate boasts some seriously noteworthy perks.
Highlights of the massive mansion include four bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a chef’s kitchen, two offices, a nine-car garage, a massage room, and even a secret movie theater!
There’s also the two-bedroom guest house and resort-style backyard featuring a waterfall, deck, and outdoor kitchen.
When Ross isn’t enjoying all the other focal points of his expensive estate, you will most likely find him luxuriating in his main bedroom that provides access to an en-suite bathroom and an extensive closet with a chandelier.
Now, that's how you live like a boss! Some of Ross’s celebrity neighbors include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
