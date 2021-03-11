Rick Ross Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside His New $3.5M Florida Mansion That He Paid For With CASH!

Rick Ross decided to give his Instagram followers a glimpse inside his new $3.5M Florida mansion, and the luxe amenities are enough to drop anyone’s jaw!

According to the LA Times, the Miami-born rapper purchased the 8,600 square-foot property from former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, less than a week after it hit the market.

“It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross told the People magazine about the mansion situated west of Fort Lauderdale. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

Watch the tour of Rick Ross's new masion below!