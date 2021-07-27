Model Tabria Majors Talks The Dangers Of Diet Culture And Destroying Body Shaming On Pinterest [EXCLUSIVE]

Written by Emerald Elitou

Tabria Majors isn’t here for the negative effects of diet culture and she’s using her social media influence to take a stand. In partnership with Pinterest, the supermodel is working to abolish the ever-going cycle of negative body image. “I've never been one to promote a diet or promote anything extreme that would result in weight loss. It's all about doing it the healthy, natural way,” the Tennessee-born beauty passionately shares with BET Style exclusively. “It just made so much sense to partner with Pinterest for this.” On July 1, Pinterest made its platform a weight-loss, ad-free zone. The goal? To allow its (roughly) 478 million users to feel safe when grabbing all of their inspirational needs. This stance makes Pinterest the only major platform to prohibit all weight loss imagery and language; acting as an expansion of its pre-existing ad policies that prohibit body shaming, dangerous weight loss products/claims. “I think these types of ads seep into our subconscious. I used to be exposed to ads like this, especially when I was impressionable.”

“When I was younger, I had a distorted view of my body,” the model divulges before adding, “I tried crazy diets, which always ended up making me feel worse about myself [...] I don't like anything about diet culture, I wish it would stop altogether.” RELATED | Model Tabria Majors Honors Beyoncé In A Stunning Video For Halloween

The statuesque social media sensation, who rose to popularity for her remake of Beyoncé’s famous music videos, offers this advice for those overcoming a negative mindset toward their body. “If there's something about your body that you don't like, you either accept it, or you change it." For Majors, she’s personally been working to accept her cellulite. “I’ve come to a point where I just accept it because most people have it. I learned I shouldn't obsess over it. It's about just getting to a place of comfort with yourself.”

Majors recently released a swimsuit collection with Fashion to Figure in hopes of taming the thoughts of self-doubt and encouraging others to love the skin they are in. “I worked with the designer at Fashion to Figure to create spectacular pieces from trends and styles I liked,” Majors shares excitedly. “It was really fun, I'm really glad that I got to be a part of every step of the way.”

Wondering what’s next for the fashion model? You’ll just have to follow her journey to see what’s next. “I have so many goals and a lot of things that I want to achieve,” she shares before concluding, “last year opened my eyes to what's possible and what I'm capable of. I’m excited to keep working on things that I'm passionate about.” To keep up with the busy model, follow her on Instagram: @TabriaMajors.