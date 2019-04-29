John Singleton is an acclaimed filmmaker who has built a successful career by writing, producing and directing films that focus on themes of race and the African-American experience. In 1991, he broke through with Boyz n the Hood, a groundbreaking street drama that earned him a Best Director Academy Award nomination. He was the youngest director and first African-American to be nominated in the category. He followed up his debut with a range of films including Poetic Justice, Higher Learning and Rosewood. He went on to direct the blockbuster 2 Fast 2 Furious.