Thelma Wright Makes Moves on American Gangster: Trap Queens 04/22/2021
Learn how Thelma Wright's success as a cocaine dealer earned her the title of "The Boss Lady" on American Gangster: Trap Queens, airing Wednesday at 9/8c.
Highlight
12:58
Origin StoriesMaliibu Miitch
Maliibu Miitch discusses how her upbringing in The Bronx led to freestyling, getting attention for her rhymes online, getting signed to her first label, finding her artistic voice and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:19
Rate the FitRox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More
Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:53
Rate the FitLori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More
Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:20
Rate the FitNo IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks
Stylist Jeremy 'No IG Jeremy' Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:38
Rate the FitAde Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
04:34
Rate the FitUgo Mozie Pulls Up to Rate Looks from Burna Boy and More
Creative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:26
Rate the FitDuckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5
Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
07:11
Rate the FitRon Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More
Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
04/05/2021
Exclusive
00:15
TwentiesS1 Get Ready for the Season 1 Encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties
Catch up with friends Hattie, Marie and Nia as they navigate the pitfalls of early adulthood in Los Angeles with a Season 1 encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties, beginning Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/07/2021
Highlight
05:19
Rate the FitStylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and More
Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.
04/07/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Exclusive
00:15
Aisha Hall Runs a Loan Con on American Gangster: Trap Queens
Aisha Hall explains the part she played in a loan fraud scheme that netted her millions, and the attention of the U.S. Secret Service, on American Gangster: Trap Queens, Wednesday at 9/8c.
04/07/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalDanger Is Right Around the Corner on Tyler Perry's The Oval
Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
04/08/2021
Exclusive
06:48
The Glam GapAs Chief of People and Culture at KITH, Sharifa Murdock leads the way for people of color.
Sharifa Murdock is celebrating and cultivating the dreams and creativity of women of color.
04/14/2021
Exclusive
00:30
TwentiesS1 Hattie Deals with Writer's Block on the Next Twenties
Hattie is hit with writer's block, Nia is finding herself, and Marie is playing the corporate game on the next episode of Twenties, Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/19/2021
Exclusive
24:38
I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla "Tee" Lynn and Marzella "Pluke" Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary "Poison" choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Exclusive
24:37
Trailer
01:00
A Father Takes Justice the Only Way He Can in American Skin
When his son is killed by police, a father refuses to submit to injustice in American Skin, a BET+ original film presented by Spike Lee and directed by Nate Parker, now streaming on BET+.
04/16/2021
Exclusive
06:10
The Glam GapBrea Stinson is a Costume Designer to the Stars
Accomplished costume designer Brea Stinson is making all kinds of dreams come true.
04/26/2021
Exclusive
05:47
The Glam GapCelebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin breaks down barriers in beauty.
Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin on how she built her beauty business.
04/26/2021
