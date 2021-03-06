The Duncans Prepare for War on The Family Business 06/07/2021
The Duncans get a lead on Junior's whereabouts and prepare to go to war with Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
Watching
Performance
01:07
BET News SpecialBarbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now"
Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
06/03/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Deadly Vows Are Exchanged on The Family Business
Sonya makes it clear she isn't backing down from her estranged husband Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
11:03
A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch
This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
03:33
Punch Lines: Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Creed II,’ Ballet And Battle Rap
The actor breaks down how getting in the ring as an MC is the same as prepping your next TKO.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Two Women Fight for Their Lives in The Waiting Room
After receiving life-changing diagnoses, two women learn courage is more than skin deep in The Waiting Room, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Ring in the Season with Holiday Heist
BET gets in the Christmas spirit with a tale of not-so-easy love when Holiday Heist premieres Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
A Friend Request Goes Too Far
Successful attorney Malik accepts an unexpected friend request that could ruin life as he knows it in the BET original movie Friend Request, premiering Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Holidaze & Chill with BET All December
BET is ringing in the holidays with original movies like A Christmas Surprise and Holiday Heartbreak, and new episodes of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Dutch Refuses to Go Down Without a Fight
A man who rose through the ranks of New Jersey's criminal underworld will do anything to stay out of prison in the BET Original movie Dutch, premiering June 2 at 10/9c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
08:16
Keep It Simple - Maconomic$: Get to Dat Bag
Jamila Mustafa calls on finance expert Ross Mac for guidance on how to use that stimmy in a smart way, why an emergency fund is important and how to tackle mounting debt.
06/08/2021
Exclusive
00:15
The Duncans Prepare for War on The Family Business
The Duncans get a lead on Junior's whereabouts and prepare to go to war with Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/07/2021
Exclusive
00:30
It's All About to Come Together on BET Presents The Encore
Nine singers from the 90s and 00s, including members of Blaque, Danity Kane and more, have 30 days to become the ultimate R&B supergroup on BET Presents The Encore, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/08/2021
Interview
04:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Fallon & Felisha
Fallon and Felisha King of R&B girl group Cherish discuss how their hit banger "Do It to It" helped them skyrocket to success, the snap music movement, the truth behind their split and more.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
01:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1Cita's Recap - Let the Music Play
Cita breaks down all the drama from the series premiere, including the ladies' arrival at the mansion, Fallon's shade, and Aubrey's suggestion to split the group.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
14:11
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1NoteWorthy - Shamari Devoe
JoJo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek compare playlists featuring 90s and early 2000s R&B girl groups, recall music videos from that era, and talk with Blaque frontwoman Shamari Devoe.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
02:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveWiden the Screen Shows the Full Picture of Black Life
With the support of Procter & Gamble, Widen the Screen shares a variety of stories that challenge stereotypes about Black people.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
06:28
Keep It Simple - The Black Hokage Diversifies His Content
Multifaceted gamer Corey, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, shares how he's stayed relevant for 14 years and introduces Jamila Mustafa to five Black gamers and content creators who give him life.
06/21/2021
Exclusive
02:47
Men Share Important Lessons from Their Fathers
Lance Gross, Fred Whitaker Jr. and Tim Weatherspoon discuss the lessons they picked up from their fathers including having pride in your individuality and handling police interactions.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
02:46
The Importance of Fathers Showing Love
Three fathers share the lessons they learned and advice they received from their fathers and grandfathers, and explain how they pass the wisdom down to their kids.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
02:46
The Importance of Fathers Showing Love
Three fathers share the lessons they learned and advice they received from their fathers and grandfathers, and explain how they pass the wisdom down to their kids.
06/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021