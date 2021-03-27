Spend Easter with Madea's Big Happy Family 03/31/2021
Madea's stage comes to your living room during a special Easter presentation of Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family the Play, Sunday at 8/7c.
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsBET Salutes Henry Darby
BET recognizes Henry Darby, the principal at North Charleston High School, who started working night shifts at Walmart so he could donate the paychecks to help students in need.
03/27/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsStacey Abrams Accepts Social Justice Impact Award
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards honor politician and activist Stacey Abrams with the Social Justice Impact Award for her fight against voter suppression.
03/27/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsIssa Rae Wins Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Insecure” at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
03/27/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Nabs Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis delivers her acceptance speech after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder.”
03/28/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsNAACP Image Awards - Rehearsal 360 Starring Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan talks about filming her all-blue set for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards and explains how she overcomes mishaps while performing live.
03/29/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasExpect the Unexpected on Tyler Perry's Sistas
The truth comes out, relationships are put to the test, and an unwanted visitor poses a threat on the season finale of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/29/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Off the Record - Evonne Bryant
Soledad O'Brien chats with Evonne Bryant, a resident of Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk, VA, who was forced to move when her building was demolished as part of the city's redevelopment plan.
03/30/2021
Extended Story - George Floyd
Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong explains her journey to becoming a social justice activist and how overreliance on law enforcement has negatively impacted Black communities.
03/30/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsEddie Murphy Is…
The NAACP Image Awards salutes the incomparable Eddie Murphy for his box-office success and for influencing many Black actors and comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
03/30/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsUnapologetically Lizzo
The NAACP Image Awards toast singer Lizzo for her inspirational Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech in 2020, social media influence, political activism and more.
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
TwentiesS1 Hattie, Marie and Nia Take On Their Twenties
Catch up with Hattie, Marie and Nia when the Season 1 encore presentation of Lena Waithe's hit comedy series Twenties airs Wednesday, April 7 at 10/9c.
03/31/2021
Gaming the System Has a Price on the Next Trap Queens
Jamila T. Davis went from dating a hustler to becoming the reigning real estate fraud queen on the next American Gangster: Trap Queens, airing Wednesday, April 7 at 9/8c.
04/04/2021
Origin StoriesPardison Fontaine
Pardison Fontaine explains why he dropped out of college to pursue music, how he almost went to court because of his success, how his creative partnership with Cardi B developed and more.
04/05/2021
Origin StoriesRico Nasty
Rico Nasty opens up about her early years with depression, how her grunge persona emerged, how she balances superstardom and motherhood, and more.
04/05/2021
Origin StoriesMaliibu Miitch
Maliibu Miitch discusses how her upbringing in The Bronx led to freestyling, getting attention for her rhymes online, getting signed to her first label, finding her artistic voice and more.
04/05/2021
Rate the FitRox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More
Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
04/05/2021
Rate the FitLori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More
Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
04/05/2021
Rate the FitNo IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks
Stylist Jeremy 'No IG Jeremy' Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
04/05/2021
Rate the FitAde Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
04/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021