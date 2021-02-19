Bree Plans the Party of a Lifetime on First Wives Club 03/08/2021
An encounter with Gary and his new girlfriend convinces Bree she can get him back by throwing an unforgettable party on a new First Wives Club, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
Highlight
08:14
Body of WorkNecole Kane
Bodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.
02/19/2021
Highlight
06:31
Body of WorkParker McKenna Posey
Actress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:25
Body of WorkApryl Jones
Entrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:11
Body of WorkNazanin Mandi
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:12
Body of WorkAce Hood
All-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.
02/19/2021
Highlight
04:51
Body of WorkRebecca Crews
Singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca Crews has always been athletic, but her fitness work really kicked into high gear when she became a mother.
02/19/2021
Highlight
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasTrust Is Put to the Test on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatima helps Zac get answers, Danni struggles to trust Preston's sister, and Andi faces a big decision on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Exclusive
04:15
Disrupt & DismantleS1 After Show - Shingle Mountain
Bevy Smith sits down with Soledad O'Brien to discuss environmental racism, how racist policies disproportionately impact BIPOC communities and the importance of community activism.
02/21/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Stepping Up for Acts of Good
Journalist Soledad O'Brien talks about being a force for good and undoing the racist structures that have plagued America on the docuseries Disrupt and Dismantle.
02/21/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Shingle Mountain
Soledad O'Brien unpacks the environmental racism at the root of Dallas's toxic waste site Shingle Mountain on Disrupt and Dismantle.
02/22/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Trailer
00:15
Disrupt & DismantleDisrupt & Dismantle Confronts the Racism of American Prisons
The second episode of the six-part Content for Change docuseries Disrupt & Dismantle explores the overlooked school-to-prison pipeline, airing February 28 at 9/8c.
02/25/2021
Highlight
03:54
Shelea - "Grace"
Shelea sings about the importance of empathy and forgiveness in the music video for her song "Grace."
04/08/2021
Exclusive
03:07
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E1The Slave Marches from the Old South Were Long and Arduous
Soledad O'Brien, Jim Schutze and Jerry Hawkins shed light on Dallas's segregated past, and the horrific journey enslaved African-Americans endured to reach Texas.
03/04/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Everyone Tries to Hold It Together on the Next Bigger
The friends flash back to college, Vince bombs at a DJ gig, and Layne gets worked up on a road trip with Deon on the next Bigger, starting Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c.
02/25/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 The Connection Between Poverty and Incarceration
Soledad O'Brien explores the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, then breaks down how gentrification impacts those communities.
02/26/2021
Highlight
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E2Disrupt and Dismantle Discusses the Poverty-to-Prison Pipeline
Soledad O'Brien discusses the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, and how grassroots organizations are helping to break the cycle.
03/01/2021
Exclusive
04:16
Extended Story - Attica
Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
04:17
One Man's Story from Inside Attica
Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.
03/02/2021
Exclusive
04:43
Disrupt & DismantleS1 After Show - Preventing Death in the Delta
Author Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien break down how the school-to-prison pipeline demonizes BIPOC children, and explain what some communities are doing to empower youth.
03/03/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021