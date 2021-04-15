Meet the Tax Fraud Queen on American Gangster: Trap Queens
05/10/2021

Rashia Wilson becomes "the queen of IRS tax fraud" on the latest episode of American Gangster: Trap Queens, Wednesday at 9/8c. 

Exclusive
24:37

Soul Train Awards 2020
I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers

Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Trailer
01:00

A Father Takes Justice the Only Way He Can in American Skin

When his son is killed by police, a father refuses to submit to injustice in American Skin, a BET+ original film presented by Spike Lee and directed by Nate Parker, now streaming on BET+.
04/16/2021
Exclusive
06:10

The Glam Gap
Brea Stinson is a Costume Designer to the Stars

Accomplished costume designer Brea Stinson is making all kinds of dreams come true.
04/26/2021
Exclusive
05:47

The Glam Gap
Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin breaks down barriers in beauty.

Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin on how she built her beauty business.
04/26/2021
Highlight
04:02

Andra Day - "Phone Dies"

Andra Day is feeling herself in a collection of selfies and cellphone clips in her music video for Phone Dies.
04/27/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
The President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval

The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Exclusive
05:28

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition
DJ Cassidy Highlights His Favorite Mother's Day Tracks

Spanning decades and genres, DJ Cassidy names his favorite songs related to moms, including 2Pac's "Dear Mama," Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You," Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and more.
05/06/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Favorite Son Trailer

Two close-knit brothers choose different paths as they leave their father's church to pursue their gospel music dreams in the BET+ original film Favorite Son, streaming now. 
05/06/2021
Highlight
11:48

Origin Stories
UMI

UMI talks about growing up in Seattle, moving to L.A. for college, writing her song "Remember Me" about her freshman roommate and introducing listeners to new healing frequencies.
05/07/2021
Highlight
08:59

Origin Stories
TeaMarrr

Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr talks about her northeast upbringing, the story behind her breakthrough song, "One Job," her admiration for Issa Rae and the meaning of her acronymic name.
05/07/2021
Exclusive
00:15

05/10/2021
Performance
01:23

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition
Gladys Knight - "Midnight Train to Georgia"

DJ Cassidy passes the mic to Gladys Knight, and the legendary singer performs her iconic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."
05/09/2021
Performance
01:01

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition
Al B. Sure! - "Nite and Day"

Al B. Sure! performs his 1988 tune "Nite and Day" on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Performance
01:07

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition
Shirley Jones - "Who Can I Run To"

Shirley Jones performs her 1979 classic with The Jones Girls, "Who Can I Run To," on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Highlight
13:29

Origin Stories
Benny the Butcher

Benny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.
05/10/2021
Highlight
12:09

Origin Stories
Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.
05/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30

"Cam the Brand" Takes Off on a New Survivor's Remorse

Cam makes bank with a new shoe deal and Reggie seeks to join a country club on the latest Survivor's Remorse, Wednesday at 10/9c.
05/12/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Pleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living

With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Highlight
14:40

Origin Stories
Arin Ray

Arin Ray talks about his musical roots, transitioning from The X Factor to the recording studio, experiencing tragedy after recording 'We Ain't Homies' and collaborating with Kehlani.
05/19/2021
Exclusive
05:44

BET Awards 2018
Unapologetically Black Moments from the BET Awards

Iconic artists show endless ways to celebrate Black culture, from Rick James shouting his Chappelle's Show catchphrase to Whitney Houston's charming Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
05/20/2021
Exclusive
03:50

BET Awards 2018
Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?

Revisit some of the most memorable BET Awards red carpet looks from Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Monica, Halle Berry, Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith and many more.
05/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021