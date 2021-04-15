Meet the Tax Fraud Queen on American Gangster: Trap Queens 05/10/2021
Rashia Wilson becomes "the queen of IRS tax fraud" on the latest episode of American Gangster: Trap Queens, Wednesday at 9/8c.
Exclusive
24:37
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Trailer
01:00
A Father Takes Justice the Only Way He Can in American Skin
When his son is killed by police, a father refuses to submit to injustice in American Skin, a BET+ original film presented by Spike Lee and directed by Nate Parker, now streaming on BET+.
04/16/2021
Exclusive
06:10
The Glam GapBrea Stinson is a Costume Designer to the Stars
Accomplished costume designer Brea Stinson is making all kinds of dreams come true.
04/26/2021
Exclusive
05:47
The Glam GapCelebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin breaks down barriers in beauty.
Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin on how she built her beauty business.
04/26/2021
Highlight
04:02
Andra Day - "Phone Dies"
Andra Day is feeling herself in a collection of selfies and cellphone clips in her music video for Phone Dies.
04/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalThe President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval
The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Exclusive
05:28
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionDJ Cassidy Highlights His Favorite Mother's Day Tracks
Spanning decades and genres, DJ Cassidy names his favorite songs related to moms, including 2Pac's "Dear Mama," Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You," Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and more.
05/06/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Favorite Son Trailer
Two close-knit brothers choose different paths as they leave their father's church to pursue their gospel music dreams in the BET+ original film Favorite Son, streaming now.
05/06/2021
Highlight
11:48
Origin StoriesUMI
UMI talks about growing up in Seattle, moving to L.A. for college, writing her song "Remember Me" about her freshman roommate and introducing listeners to new healing frequencies.
05/07/2021
Highlight
08:59
Origin StoriesTeaMarrr
Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr talks about her northeast upbringing, the story behind her breakthrough song, "One Job," her admiration for Issa Rae and the meaning of her acronymic name.
05/07/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Performance
01:23
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionGladys Knight - "Midnight Train to Georgia"
DJ Cassidy passes the mic to Gladys Knight, and the legendary singer performs her iconic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."
05/09/2021
Performance
01:01
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionAl B. Sure! - "Nite and Day"
Al B. Sure! performs his 1988 tune "Nite and Day" on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionShirley Jones - "Who Can I Run To"
Shirley Jones performs her 1979 classic with The Jones Girls, "Who Can I Run To," on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Highlight
13:29
Origin StoriesBenny the Butcher
Benny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.
05/10/2021
Highlight
12:09
Origin StoriesKaash Paige
Kaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.
05/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30
"Cam the Brand" Takes Off on a New Survivor's Remorse
Cam makes bank with a new shoe deal and Reggie seeks to join a country club on the latest Survivor's Remorse, Wednesday at 10/9c.
05/12/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingPleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Highlight
14:40
Origin StoriesArin Ray
Arin Ray talks about his musical roots, transitioning from The X Factor to the recording studio, experiencing tragedy after recording 'We Ain't Homies' and collaborating with Kehlani.
05/19/2021
Exclusive
05:44
BET Awards 2018Unapologetically Black Moments from the BET Awards
Iconic artists show endless ways to celebrate Black culture, from Rick James shouting his Chappelle's Show catchphrase to Whitney Houston's charming Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
05/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021