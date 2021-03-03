Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Airs Twice on Sunday 03/12/2021
Catch up with Aunt Bam, Leroy, Cora and Madea when Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play airs Sunday at 10a/9c, with an encore presentation at 7/6c.
Watching
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3Disrupt and Dismantle Shines a Light on the Gullah Culture
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien discusses the rich history of the Gullah culture and how laws negatively impact their community.
03/03/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalDeadly Secrets Come to Light on Tyler Perry's The Oval
While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/05/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Ruth Is Pushed to the Limit on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
Tally is desperate to escape, Andrew's cover is jeopardized, and The Highest pressures Ruth on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Tuesday at 10/9c.
03/08/2021
Exclusive
05:11
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family's Land
Soledad O'Brien travels to Hilton Head, SC, to speak with local Black farmers about the gradual loss of farmland that has been in their family for generations.
03/09/2021
Interview
07:53
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReel Talk with Trevor Jackson
"Grown-ish" star and musician Trevor Jackson answers questions about his debut album, "The Love Language," his career as a multi-hyphenate performer, his dream costars and more.
03/26/2021
Exclusive
02:00
Danger Is Everywhere in Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless
Ruth takes matters into her own hands as she desperately plots her escape. Tyler Perry's Ruthless Season 2 is now streaming on BET+.
03/11/2021
Exclusive
04:52
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E4After Show - The Future of "Policing"
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss the future of police reform, the city of Chicago's disgraceful response to a botched raid, and how to bring change through collective action.
03/09/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Epic Showdowns on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina faces a harsh reality, Karen questions Zac's honesty, and Andi is under attack on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/10/2021
Highlight
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Examines Public Trust in the Police
Soledad O'Brien explains why trustworthy police departments are essential for healthy and safe communities to thrive on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Criminal Justice Reform
Soledad O'Brien examines what criminal justice reform looks like on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Airs Twice on Sunday
Catch up with Aunt Bam, Leroy, Cora and Madea when Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play airs Sunday at 10a/9c, with an encore presentation at 7/6c.
03/12/2021
Exclusive
09:05
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReel Talk with Deon Cole
Deon Cole reveals how a $50 bet led to his comedy career, explains why being raised by a single mom helped him develop his imagination and names his top five comedians.
03/26/2021
Highlight
07:06
Body of WorkRotimi
With a careful blend of healthy diet and efficient exercise, actor and singer Rotimi has crafted a body that he's proud of by pushing himself to the limit.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Deon Reaches His Breaking Point & Vince Is a Hit on Bigger
Deon makes a bold move, Vince's DJing aspirations take an unexpected turn, and the ladies find themselves in legal trouble on the season finale of Bigger, Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien examines how communities like Norfolk, VA, can improve economically without removing low-income citizens.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien explains how economically disadvantaged residents of Norfolk, VA, can fight back against redlining.
03/17/2021
Highlight
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Big Decisions on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Gary catches Andi off guard, Maurice gets real with Calvin, the friends stage an intervention, and Zac's heart is torn on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/18/2021
Exclusive
07:12
Extended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
05:08
Extended Story - Schoolhouse Door
Professor Michael Eric Dyson explains how Black students like Autherine Lucy, James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine challenged school segregation in the South despite fierce opposition.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
06:02
Extended Story - Los Angeles
Bobby Green recalls how the voice of God compelled him to leave his house and save Reginald Denny, a man pulled from his truck and beaten during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
03/19/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021