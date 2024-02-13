Tyler Perry's Sistas

New Sistas Episode Airing Next Wednesday at 9/8c

07/25/2025

A fed-up Sabrina takes control of her life and goes searching for direction on the wild side. Don’t miss Sistas — all-new Next Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.

Exclusive
09:48

Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting Played
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34

Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History Edition
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28

My Favorite Black Invention
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54

My Favorite Scenes
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
09:10

Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
08/14/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Exclusive
07:58

Dying to Know: Season 8 - Evolution of a Character
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

The cast of Sistas discusses how their characters have grown and changed, from their romantic lives to run-ins with the law.
12/11/2024
Exclusive
08:08

Dying to Know: My Favorite Scene
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

The Sistas cast shares memories of their favorite moments from the series, including heartfelt conversations and action-packed fight scenes.
12/13/2024
Trailer
00:15

Sistas Season 9 Preview
Tyler Perry's Sistas

The fallout from the blackout sets off a storm of secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional reckonings. Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima are back—and their bond will be tested like never before.
07/16/2025
00:30

Sound The Alarm
Tyler Perry's SistasS9

Karen’s in crisis and the system fails her. Now the Sistas must fight to get her the care she deserves. Sistas is all-new tonight at 9/8c on BET.
07/23/2025
Trailer
00:30

00:30

One Is The Loneliest Number
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Despite best efforts, Karen refuses any kind of comforting company while the rest of the Sistas confront their own problems. All New Sistas. This Wednesday at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/04/2025
