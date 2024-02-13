Tyler Perry's Sistas
New Sistas Episode Airing Next Wednesday at 9/8c
07/25/2025
A fed-up Sabrina takes control of her life and goes searching for direction on the wild side. Don’t miss Sistas — all-new Next Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
Exclusive
09:48
Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting PlayedTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34
Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History EditionTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54
My Favorite ScenesTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
09:10
Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season RecapTyler Perry's SistasS7
Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
08/14/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Exclusive
07:58
Dying to Know: Season 8 - Evolution of a CharacterTyler Perry's SistasS8
The cast of Sistas discusses how their characters have grown and changed, from their romantic lives to run-ins with the law.
12/11/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Dying to Know: My Favorite SceneTyler Perry's SistasS8
The Sistas cast shares memories of their favorite moments from the series, including heartfelt conversations and action-packed fight scenes.
12/13/2024
Trailer
00:15
Sistas Season 9 PreviewTyler Perry's Sistas
The fallout from the blackout sets off a storm of secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional reckonings. Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima are back—and their bond will be tested like never before.
07/16/2025
00:30
Sound The AlarmTyler Perry's SistasS9
Karen’s in crisis and the system fails her. Now the Sistas must fight to get her the care she deserves. Sistas is all-new tonight at 9/8c on BET.
07/23/2025
Trailer
00:30
