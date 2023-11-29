Tyler Perry's Sistas
My Favorite Black Invention
Season 7 • 03/09/2024
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
Exclusive
04:41
Best of Maurice and QueTyler Perry's SistasS6
Check out the unwelcome visits and tense confrontations in the love-hate relationship between Maurice and his felon ex Que.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:56
Best Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS6
From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25
The Best of HaydenTyler Perry's SistasS6
From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43
Season 6 RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38
Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS7
There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under ArrestTyler Perry's SistasS7
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10
Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma DramaTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48
Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting PlayedTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34
Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History EditionTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
