Tyler Perry's Sistas
Dying to Know: Season 8 - Evolution of a Character
Season 8 • 12/11/2024
The cast of Sistas discusses how their characters have grown and changed, from their romantic lives to run-ins with the law.
Exclusive
08:43
Season 6 RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38
Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS7
There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under ArrestTyler Perry's SistasS7
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10
Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma DramaTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48
Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting PlayedTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34
Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History EditionTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54
My Favorite ScenesTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
09:10
Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season RecapTyler Perry's SistasS7
Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
08/14/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Exclusive
07:58
Dying to Know: Season 8 - Evolution of a CharacterTyler Perry's SistasS8
The cast of Sistas discusses how their characters have grown and changed, from their romantic lives to run-ins with the law.
12/11/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024