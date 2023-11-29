Tyler Perry's Sistas

My Favorite Scenes

Season 7 • 03/12/2024

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.

Exclusive
04:56

Best Shocking Moments
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25

The Best of Hayden
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Trailer
00:30

Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43

Season 6 Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38

Shocking Moments
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30

Exclusive Highlight - You're Under Arrest
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10

Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma Drama
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48

Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting Played
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34

Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History Edition
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28

My Favorite Black Invention
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54

My Favorite Scenes
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
