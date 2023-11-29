Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season Recap
Season 7 • 08/14/2024
Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
04:25
The Best of HaydenTyler Perry's SistasS6
From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43
Season 6 RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38
Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS7
There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under ArrestTyler Perry's SistasS7
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10
Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma DramaTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48
Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting PlayedTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34
Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History EditionTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54
My Favorite ScenesTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Comic View Is Coming Back to BET
Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024