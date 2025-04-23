BET Current: FSU Shooting Suspect ID’d as Son of Florida Sheriff’s Deputy
04/23/2025
Authorities confirm 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner is behind the deadly campus shooting that left two dead and several injured.
01:03
BET Current: Black Love: Sports' Most Captivating Couples of 2025
Couples that are making an impact in each others' lives, in sports, and in the world.
04/23/2025
01:37
BET Current: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on What Would’ve Been Their 24th Wedding Anniversary
The heartfelt tribute includes a nod to Kobe’s legendary No. 24 Lakers jersey.
04/24/2025
00:56
BET Current: Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Missing Mammogram
The 71-year-old mom opened up about her health journey, the support she received from her superstar daughters, and more.
04/24/2025
01:01
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Joins Chanel as Brand Ambassador
Fresh off launching his tour with SZA, the Grammy winner links up with the luxury label for its latest project.
04/24/2025
01:09
BET Current: Department of Education Will Begin Collecting on Defaulted Student Loans
Starting May 5, borrowers may face financial penalties as the government ends COVID-era leniency.
04/24/2025
01:17
BET Current: From Kinshasa to the Vatican: 5 Things To Know About Cardinal Ambongo's Path to Papal Consideration
Known for his advocacy for social justice and traditional Catholic teachings, Cardinal Ambongo is among the key figures being considered in the upcoming conclave.
04/24/2025
01:23
BET Current: Court Grants Travis Hunter's Father Permission to Witness Son's NFL Draft Moment
Travis Hunter Sr., currently under home confinement, received special approval to attend the NFL Draft.
04/25/2025
01:38
BET Current: How Black Superstars Were Crucial to WWE's Biggest WrestleMania Ever
Black WWE superstars delivered unforgettable moments at WWE's most successful event in history.
04/25/2025
01:11
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals the Key Changes That Helped Her Lose Weight and Heal Her Anxiety
From cutting out Starbucks to practicing mindful isolation, the star explains how she’s prioritizing her health, inside and out.
04/25/2025
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:05
BET Current: Tyrese Haliburton Claps Back After NBA Players Name Him ‘Most Overrated’ In Anonymous Poll
The Pacers’ All-Star point guard responded to the poll before dropping a playoff double-double.
04/25/2025
01:31
BET Current: The Jacksons Celebrate 50 Years of Music, Legacy, and Love
Marlon and Jackie Jackson spoke to BET about their upcoming concert at Yaamava’ Theater in California and how they've never watched 'The Jackson 5: An American Dream.'
04/29/2025
01:02
BET Current: Meagan Good Announced as 2025 Commencement Speaker for Old Dominion University Graduation
The actress and director will inspire over 2,000 graduates at ODU’s 142nd ceremony, celebrating students from across nine colleges and schools.
04/29/2025
01:03
BET Current: Kehlani Responds After Cornell Drops Her From Slope Day Over Pro-Palestine Stance
The singer defended her stance in a video statement, rejecting accusations of antisemitism and reaffirming her opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
04/29/2025
01:14
BET Current: Woman Files Discrimination Suit Against Baton Rouge Steakhouse
Y’Mine McClanahan claims the restaurant enforced its dress code selectively, targeting her for wearing a crop top and skirt.
04/29/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:17
BET Current: Denzel Washington Defends Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices
As tickets soar past $900, the stage legend claps back at critics and highlights affordable options for fans.
04/30/2025
