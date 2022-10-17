The Scoreboard: Collier vs. the WNBA, Tyreek Hill’s Season Ends, Snoop Hits the Snow, and Terence Crawford Confronts Police
10/03/2025
From court clashes to NFL heartbreak, Olympic surprises, and boxing drama off the ropes — this week’s Scoreboard has it all.
01:04
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver apologized after the incident.
10/17/2022
01:06
LeBron James Partners With Prime Video For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Co-Host Gig
Prime Video says TNF in The Shop will be “an unmatched, watch-party style experience.”
10/31/2022
01:04
Atlanta Falcons Pay Tribute To Takeoff
A mural of Takeoff, painted by Armando Monoletti, was erected along the Atlanta BeltLine.
11/07/2022
01:01
Deshaun Watson's Suspension Ends, Some Alleged Victims Plan To Attend Game
Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that ten of Watson's accusers would be at NRG Stadium to "make a statement" to the football player.
12/01/2022
01:05
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Saying Racial Slur On Monday Night Football
The former NFL star says he misspoke while defending fellow Black quarterback Jalen Hurts.
12/15/2022
01:12
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dies At 31
The Super Bowl 50 winner was battling a rare form of cancer.
12/23/2022
01:45
Damar Hamlin: 3 Things To Know About The Buffalo Bills Player
The standout defensive back places family first and gives back to his community.
01/05/2023
01:27
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,’ Breathing Tube Removed
The Buffalo Bills safety is reportedly awake and responding to family members keeping vigil at his bedside.
01/06/2023
01:17
Damar Hamlin Makes First On-Camera Appearance Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin attended his first game since his on-field emergency incident on Jan. 15.
01/30/2023
01:13
Cam Newton Excluded From NFL Tribute To Black QBs
Some fans were angered as Jalen Hurts appeared in the graphic, but not Newton, who Hurts said “helped pave the way.”
02/07/2023
01:07
Michael Irvin Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit After Hotel Chain Employee Accused Him Of Misconduct
The Hall of Fame wide receiver is "the latest victim of our cancel culture," says Irvin’s lawyer.
02/14/2023
01:01
Simone Biles Claps Back at Hair Critics at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles defends her hair at 2024 Paris Olympics
08/02/2024
01:29
BETX 2024: Celebrity Basketball Game Presented by Degree
At the 2024 BET Xperience, the Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Degree, was one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend!
08/09/2024
01:34
BET Current: NFL Says It's Committed to Diversity: Do Actions Tell a Different Story?
Roger Goodell and NFL owners publicly champion diversity while the league employs only four Black head coaches and zero Black majority team owners.
04/09/2025
05:05
Next Up: How Bianca Belair is Redefining What It Means to Be a WWE Superstar
‘The EST of WWE’ discussed the rise of Black women in wrestling, her marriage to Montez Ford, and appearing in Netflix's new doc ‘WWE: Unreal.’
07/29/2025
Interview
04:47
Next Up: Masai Russell Is Still Chasing Greatness
For BET’s ‘Next Up’, the Olympic gold-medal winning hurdler discusses her championship mentality, being a social media influencer, and why she’s just getting started.
08/01/2025
Interview
05:19
Next Up: Paolo Banchero Is Embracing His Role As One of the NBA’s Brightest Stars
For BET's ‘Next Up,’ the Orlando Magic forward is looking to take his team to the next level.
08/01/2025
04:44
Next Up: Lavar Scott Is On The Fast Track To Success
From quarter midgets to being hailed as one of NASCAR's rising stars, for BET’s Next Up, the racing phenom is making a name for himself in the sport.
09/08/2025
