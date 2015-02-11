Next Up: Lavar Scott Is On The Fast Track To Success
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Finally Lets Us Into His Complex Mind
The hoops legend talks basketball, Black Lives Matter and more.
11/02/2015
02:03
BET Breaks: Lamar Odom May Be Charged With Criminal Possession of Cocaine
The ex-NBA player's luck may be getting worse.
11/17/2015
02:05
BET Breaks: Did Derek Jeter Really Leave Frigo Because of 50 Cent?
The former Yankee may have shaded the Queens MC.
11/19/2015
01:33
BET Breaks: Steph Curry and Under Armour With the Profitable Shot
Can he do for UA what Jordan did for Nike?
03/08/2016
01:25
NFL Slammed For Corporate Apology To Protesting Players
In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the NFL officially apologized for silencing peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to games over the past few years.
06/08/2020
01:11
Bubba Wallace Has The Perfect Response After Trump’s Attack
Bubba Wallace is President Trump’s next target for his long-winded tirades but the NASCAR driver made sure he came back with the perfect response.
07/08/2020
00:53
NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Reveals New Michael Jordan Team Name
NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace has revealed a new number and Michael Jordan inspired team name he will be sporting in 2021.
10/23/2020
01:14
Bubba Wallace Refuses To Apologize To Trump In New Ad
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has joined Michael Jordan's new 23XI racing team in 2021, and he's letting fans know where he stands when it comes to President Trump.
10/27/2020
06:13
Bubba Wallace Debuts New Netflix Series ‘Race’ And Explains Why We Can’t Be Complacent When Pushing For Change
In an interview with BET.com, the Black history-making NASCAR driver also shares how he prepares for his races and what he zones into on his playlist before he hits the track.
02/25/2022
01:01
Simone Biles Claps Back at Hair Critics at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles defends her hair at 2024 Paris Olympics
08/02/2024
01:29
BETX 2024: Celebrity Basketball Game Presented by Degree
At the 2024 BET Xperience, the Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Degree, was one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend!
08/09/2024
05:05
Next Up: How Bianca Belair is Redefining What It Means to Be a WWE Superstar
‘The EST of WWE’ discussed the rise of Black women in wrestling, her marriage to Montez Ford, and appearing in Netflix's new doc ‘WWE: Unreal.’
07/29/2025
Interview
04:47
Next Up: Masai Russell Is Still Chasing Greatness
For BET’s ‘Next Up’, the Olympic gold-medal winning hurdler discusses her championship mentality, being a social media influencer, and why she’s just getting started.
08/01/2025
Interview
05:19
Next Up: Paolo Banchero Is Embracing His Role As One of the NBA’s Brightest Stars
For BET's ‘Next Up,’ the Orlando Magic forward is looking to take his team to the next level.
08/01/2025
04:44
Next Up: Lavar Scott Is On The Fast Track To Success
From quarter midgets to being hailed as one of NASCAR's rising stars, for BET’s Next Up, the racing phenom is making a name for himself in the sport.
09/08/2025
02:17
The Scoreboard: Collier vs. the WNBA, Tyreek Hill’s Season Ends, Snoop Hits the Snow, and Terence Crawford Confronts Police
From court clashes to NFL heartbreak, Olympic surprises, and boxing drama off the ropes — this week’s Scoreboard has it all.
10/03/2025
09:10
Next Up: Lauren Scruggs Is Fencing Her Way Into History
The Olympic gold medalist and Harvard graduate is breaking barriers in fencing while mentoring the next generation of young Black athletes through her work in New York City.
10/28/2025
10:35
Jihaad Campbell: The Philly Rookie Whose Faith, Focus, and Fire Are Making Him 'Next Up'
Eagles first-rounder Jihaad Campbell opens up about discipline, faith, and staying grounded—from his Alabama grind to life in the NFL.
11/04/2025
08:27
Next Up: Zeb Powell Is Bringing Color, Culture, and Creativity to the Slopes
From North Carolina skate parks to X Games gold, Zeb Powell is redefining snowboarding’s future—one bold trick, bright smile, and colorful mountain at a time.
11/12/2025
03:04
The Scoreboard: Jaedyn Shaw’s $1.25M Move Pays Off, Alyssa Thompson Shines in London, and Barcelona Battles Spain Over Yamal
From Jaedyn Shaw proving her record transfer was worth every penny, to Alyssa Thompson scoring big for Chelsea and Barcelona clashing with Spain over 18-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, The Scoreboard breaks down the week’s biggest soccer stories.
11/13/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025