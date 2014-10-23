Next Up: Paolo Banchero Is Embracing His Role As One of the NBA’s Brightest Stars
08/01/2025
For BET's ‘Next Up,’ the Orlando Magic forward is looking to take his team to the next level.
02:08
Bernard Hopkins Sends An Uplifting Message to Meek Mill
Before he tangles with Sergey Kovalev on Sat., Nov. 8 live on HBO, B. Hop weighs in on the Philly rapper's legal issues.
10/23/2014
03:10
Muhammad Ali Is Still the G.O.A.T.
Boxing fans reflect on the impact of the 'people's champ' in and out of the ring.
09/23/2015
05:51
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Finally Lets Us Into His Complex Mind
The hoops legend talks basketball, Black Lives Matter and more.
11/02/2015
02:03
BET Breaks: Lamar Odom May Be Charged With Criminal Possession of Cocaine
The ex-NBA player's luck may be getting worse.
11/17/2015
02:05
BET Breaks: Did Derek Jeter Really Leave Frigo Because of 50 Cent?
The former Yankee may have shaded the Queens MC.
11/19/2015
01:33
BET Breaks: Steph Curry and Under Armour With the Profitable Shot
Can he do for UA what Jordan did for Nike?
03/08/2016
01:25
NFL Slammed For Corporate Apology To Protesting Players
In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the NFL officially apologized for silencing peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to games over the past few years.
06/08/2020
01:01
Simone Biles Claps Back at Hair Critics at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles defends her hair at 2024 Paris Olympics
08/02/2024
01:29
BETX 2024: Celebrity Basketball Game Presented by Degree
At the 2024 BET Xperience, the Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Degree, was one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend!
08/09/2024
05:05
Next Up: How Bianca Belair is Redefining What It Means to Be a WWE Superstar
‘The EST of WWE’ discussed the rise of Black women in wrestling, her marriage to Montez Ford, and appearing in Netflix's new doc ‘WWE: Unreal.’
07/29/2025
04:47
Next Up: Masai Russell Is Still Chasing Greatness
For BET’s ‘Next Up’, the Olympic gold-medal winning hurdler discusses her championship mentality, being a social media influencer, and why she’s just getting started.
08/01/2025
