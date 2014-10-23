Next Up: How Bianca Belair is Redefining What It Means to Be a WWE Superstar
07/29/2025
‘The EST of WWE’ discussed the rise of Black women in wrestling, her marriage to Montez Ford, and appearing in Netflix's new doc ‘WWE: Unreal.’
02:08
Bernard Hopkins Sends An Uplifting Message to Meek Mill
Before he tangles with Sergey Kovalev on Sat., Nov. 8 live on HBO, B. Hop weighs in on the Philly rapper's legal issues.
10/23/2014
03:10
Muhammad Ali Is Still the G.O.A.T.
Boxing fans reflect on the impact of the 'people's champ' in and out of the ring.
09/23/2015
05:51
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Finally Lets Us Into His Complex Mind
The hoops legend talks basketball, Black Lives Matter and more.
11/02/2015
02:03
BET Breaks: Lamar Odom May Be Charged With Criminal Possession of Cocaine
The ex-NBA player's luck may be getting worse.
11/17/2015
02:05
BET Breaks: Did Derek Jeter Really Leave Frigo Because of 50 Cent?
The former Yankee may have shaded the Queens MC.
11/19/2015
01:33
BET Breaks: Steph Curry and Under Armour With the Profitable Shot
Can he do for UA what Jordan did for Nike?
03/08/2016
01:25
NFL Slammed For Corporate Apology To Protesting Players
In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the NFL officially apologized for silencing peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to games over the past few years.
06/08/2020
01:01
Simone Biles Claps Back at Hair Critics at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles defends her hair at 2024 Paris Olympics
08/02/2024
01:29
BETX 2024: Celebrity Basketball Game Presented by Degree
At the 2024 BET Xperience, the Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Degree, was one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend!
08/09/2024
05:05
Interview
04:47
Next Up: Masai Russell Is Still Chasing Greatness
For BET’s ‘Next Up’, the Olympic gold-medal winning hurdler discusses her championship mentality, being a social media influencer, and why she’s just getting started.
08/01/2025
Interview
05:19
Next Up: Paolo Banchero Is Embracing His Role As One of the NBA’s Brightest Stars
For BET's ‘Next Up,’ the Orlando Magic forward is looking to take his team to the next level.
08/01/2025
04:44
Next Up: Lavar Scott Is On The Fast Track To Success
From quarter midgets to being hailed as one of NASCAR's rising stars, for BET’s Next Up, the racing phenom is making a name for himself in the sport.
09/08/2025
02:17
The Scoreboard: Collier vs. the WNBA, Tyreek Hill’s Season Ends, Snoop Hits the Snow, and Terence Crawford Confronts Police
From court clashes to NFL heartbreak, Olympic surprises, and boxing drama off the ropes — this week’s Scoreboard has it all.
10/03/2025
09:10
Next Up: Lauren Scruggs Is Fencing Her Way Into History
The Olympic gold medalist and Harvard graduate is breaking barriers in fencing while mentoring the next generation of young Black athletes through her work in New York City.
10/28/2025
10:35
Jihaad Campbell: The Philly Rookie Whose Faith, Focus, and Fire Are Making Him 'Next Up'
Eagles first-rounder Jihaad Campbell opens up about discipline, faith, and staying grounded—from his Alabama grind to life in the NFL.
11/04/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025