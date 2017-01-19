First Look: Usher Teams Up With Funko Pop! For New Collectible Item
11/16/2022
The figurine is part of the 2022 Popapalooza lineup.
00:39
See How Obama Inspired Usher
Usher calls Obama the truth. Be sure to tune in to 'Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama' on January 19 at 7P/6C.
01/19/2017
01:14
Usher Donates Food to Families In The ATL Amid Pandemic
Usher is another ATL celeb that is giving back to his community to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic after his New Look Foundation is donating relief efforts.
05/22/2020
Performance
04:21
BET Awards 2020Summer Walker & Usher - "Session 32" & "U Make Me Wanna"
Amanda Seales introduces Summer Walker and Usher before their duet of "Session 32," "Come Thru" and "U Make Me Wanna."
06/28/2020
00:55
Usher Releases Video For Powerful New Song, ‘I Cry’
Usher has released a self-directed music video in the hopes of sparking change in the wake of police brutality and racial injustices.
07/07/2020
00:53
Usher And His Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl
The singer announced the news on Sept. 30 that his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to their first child.
10/01/2020
01:20
Usher Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Sovereign
Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed Sovereign Bo Raymond on Sept. 30, their first child together.
11/12/2020
02:20
NAACP Image Awards: 5 People On Our Wish List For DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Afterparty
Dionne Warwick, Anthony Hamilton, and more.
03/23/2021
Exclusive
05:25
BET Awards 2021First Appearances
From Whitney Houston accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 to Lizzo performing "Truth Hurts" in 2019, look back at entertainment's biggest stars making their BET Awards debuts.
06/02/2021
01:45
T-Pain Reveals His Four-Year Depression After Conversation With Usher
In a recent interview, T-Pain shared details of a conversation with Usher in 2013 that affected him for years after.
06/23/2021
01:06
Usher Starts His Las Vegas Residency With A Sold-Out Show
Usher performed his most iconic hits!
07/20/2021
01:00
Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Raymond Addresses Their Marriage In New Memoir
The memoir's title seems to be a nod to Usher's fifth studio album, Here I Stand, released in 2008 while the pair were married.
07/29/2021
01:30
New Baby Alert! Usher Introduces His Newborn Son To The World With An Adorable Hospital Photo
See famous Black dads share sweet moments of fatherhood!
10/13/2021
02:41
2021 Soul Train Awards: Songs That Prove Why These Singers Are The Best R&B/Soul Male Artists
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.
11/04/2021
01:22
3 Reasons Why We Love This Year's 'Best R&B/Soul Male Artist' Nominee Usher
Stay tuned to see if the R&B crooner takes home the win.
11/12/2021
01:12
Doppelgänger Daddies: Usher and Tee Morant Spotted Courtside At Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
See the pair interact courtside on the Memphis 'Look-alike' cam!
04/28/2022
01:01
Usher Reacts To Diddy’s ‘R&B Is Dead’ Debate: 'It Sounds Crazy'
In a conversation with Rated RNB, Usher clarified that some folks might not “understand the basis” of the genre.
08/24/2022
01:09
Usher Is Certain He’s ‘The King of R&B’
“I do deserve that,” says the eight-time Grammy award-winning artist.
08/25/2022
01:01
Usher Reveals Reason Why He Won't Participate In A Verzuz Battle
"I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with their songs," he said.
08/30/2022
01:08
Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Battle Usher In A Verzuz
"I’m not saying anybody can beat [Usher] but R. Kelly has a lot of hits and he wrote all of them," Campbell told TMZ.
09/08/2022
