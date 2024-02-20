BET Awards 2024: Best Speeches

07/11/2024

Watch unforgettable speeches from the BET Awards 2024, delivered by Victoria Monét, Usher and Killer Mike.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:30

2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Slow Jams From Usher That Will Set The Mood
55th NAACP Image Awards

Arguably the “King Of R&B,” Usher has a career that spans over 20+ years and can still perform like he did when he debuted.
02/20/2024
01:26

2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Victoria Monét
55th NAACP Image Awards

R&B singer Victoria Monét has taken the music industry by storm with her highly acclaimed praise as a breakthrough artist. 
02/28/2024
01:26

2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Power of Love: 7 Victoria Monét Romantic and Empowering Tracks
55th NAACP Image Awards

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s pen always leads with love.
02/29/2024
01:10

2024 NAACP Image Awards: 7 Legendary Duets And Chart-Topping Features By Usher
55th NAACP Image Awards

No matter who he’s teamed up with, the R&B superstar knows how to create music magic.
03/08/2024
01:35

2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher Named Entertainer of the Year
55th NAACP Image Awards

SheaMoisture celebrates Usher as 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
05:11

55th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Fashion Recap
55th NAACP Image Awards

Revisit the looks that stars like Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher and Fantasia Barrino served on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
05:06

The 55th NAACP Image Awards - Funniest Moments
55th NAACP Image Awards

Look back at some of the funniest interactions at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, including moments between Lil Rel Howery and Usher, Keke Palmer's iconic television scene reenactment and more.
04/01/2024
01:28

Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute

Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
Exclusive
12:22

For the Culture - Usher: Confessions

Usher's diamond-certified 2004 album "Confessions" sent the R&B crooner's career into the stratosphere with hits like "Yeah!" and "Burn," music videos and BET Awards live performances.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
03:26

Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas Cast

The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
09:26

For the Culture - Usher: 8701

See how Usher's third album "8701" brought him a new level of recognition, backed by unforgettable videos and performances.
07/01/2024
Exclusive
06:27

BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First

At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
14:51

BET Awards 2024: Best Speeches

Watch unforgettable speeches from the BET Awards 2024, delivered by Victoria Monét, Usher and Killer Mike.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
08:46

BET Awards 2024 - R&B Performances

Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tanner Adell and Keke Palmer hit the BET Awards 2024 stage to perform a salute Usher and their hit songs.
07/12/2024
Exclusive
31:16

BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30

Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
01:13

Usher's Paris Concert Film Hits Theaters Nationwide

Usher's Paris concert film hits theaters on August 25.
07/31/2024
01:12

BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album

New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
01:36

Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and Hazel
BET Immersed

Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14

Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her Mark
BET Immersed

Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
Exclusive
10:10

King Energy - Unforgettable Male Performances
BET Awards 2025

For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024