BET Awards 2024: Best Speeches
07/11/2024
Watch unforgettable speeches from the BET Awards 2024, delivered by Victoria Monét, Usher and Killer Mike.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:30
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Slow Jams From Usher That Will Set The Mood55th NAACP Image Awards
Arguably the “King Of R&B,” Usher has a career that spans over 20+ years and can still perform like he did when he debuted.
02/20/2024
01:26
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Victoria Monét55th NAACP Image Awards
R&B singer Victoria Monét has taken the music industry by storm with her highly acclaimed praise as a breakthrough artist.
02/28/2024
01:26
2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Power of Love: 7 Victoria Monét Romantic and Empowering Tracks55th NAACP Image Awards
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s pen always leads with love.
02/29/2024
01:10
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 7 Legendary Duets And Chart-Topping Features By Usher55th NAACP Image Awards
No matter who he’s teamed up with, the R&B superstar knows how to create music magic.
03/08/2024
01:35
2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher Named Entertainer of the Year55th NAACP Image Awards
SheaMoisture celebrates Usher as 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
05:11
55th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Fashion Recap55th NAACP Image Awards
Revisit the looks that stars like Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher and Fantasia Barrino served on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
05:06
The 55th NAACP Image Awards - Funniest Moments55th NAACP Image Awards
Look back at some of the funniest interactions at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, including moments between Lil Rel Howery and Usher, Keke Palmer's iconic television scene reenactment and more.
04/01/2024
01:28
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
Exclusive
12:22
For the Culture - Usher: Confessions
Usher's diamond-certified 2004 album "Confessions" sent the R&B crooner's career into the stratosphere with hits like "Yeah!" and "Burn," music videos and BET Awards live performances.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
03:26
Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas Cast
The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
09:26
For the Culture - Usher: 8701
See how Usher's third album "8701" brought him a new level of recognition, backed by unforgettable videos and performances.
07/01/2024
Exclusive
06:27
BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
14:51
BET Awards 2024: Best Speeches
Watch unforgettable speeches from the BET Awards 2024, delivered by Victoria Monét, Usher and Killer Mike.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
08:46
BET Awards 2024 - R&B Performances
Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tanner Adell and Keke Palmer hit the BET Awards 2024 stage to perform a salute Usher and their hit songs.
07/12/2024
Exclusive
31:16
BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30
Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
01:13
Usher's Paris Concert Film Hits Theaters Nationwide
Usher's Paris concert film hits theaters on August 25.
07/31/2024
01:12
BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
01:36
Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and HazelBET Immersed
Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her MarkBET Immersed
Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024