BET Current: Good Times Star John Amos Passes Away at 84 After Iconic 50-Year Career
10/03/2024
Good Times star John Amos dies at 84, Rich Homie Quan's family releases emotional posthumous video, Mary J. Blige announces 2025 tour, Pras Michél sues Lauryn Hill, and AJ Griffin leaves the NBA to pursue ministry.
01:12
Lil Wayne Responds to 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
09/17/2024
01:22
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar’s Best Guest VersesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Explore Kendrick Lamar’s top guest verses.
09/18/2024
01:01
Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards NominationsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:00
Cardi B Defends Postpartum Workout
Cardi B responds to criticism of her postpartum workout shortly after giving birth.
09/18/2024
01:07
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial
Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:20
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Best Producer of the Year NomineesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Discover the top producers nominated for Best Producer of the Year at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/25/2024
01:02
Halle Berry Hosts Bad Wig Screening for ‘Never Let Go’
Halle Berry fans wore bad wigs at a screening of her latest film, ‘Never Let Go.’
09/25/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Female Rappers Dominate Song of the Year NomineesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Female rappers claim five of nine spots in the 2024 Hip Hop Awards Song of the Year category.
09/26/2024
01:14
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Emcees Poised for Multiple Wins RevealedBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake lead nominations at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/26/2024
01:08
Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Alchemist’s Best Collabs That Define His GeniusBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
The Alchemist’s top collaborations prove why he’s a 2024 Producer of the Year contender.
09/27/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees for Album of the YearBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Discover the top contenders for Hip Hop Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Hit-Boy’s Top 5 Hidden GemsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Explore Hit-Boy’s top 5 underrated tracks before the Hip Hop Awards 2024.
09/30/2024
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the 5 Veteran Nominees Shaping Hip-HopBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Five hip-hop veterans are nominated at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:05
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion Battle for Artist of the YearBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Hip hop’s biggest stars face off—who will claim Artist of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024?
09/30/2024
01:36
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2024: A$AP Rocky’s Many Side Quests Beyond MusicBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
From fashion to whiskey, A$AP Rocky’s ventures beyond rap prove he’s a true hustler in every field.
10/03/2024
01:01
Travis Scott to Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Award at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Travis Scott to be honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards for his cultural impact and creative contributions.
10/03/2024
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Deep Cuts That Cemented His Hip Hop and Entertainment LegacyBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Explore 50 Cent’s essential deep cuts that defined his influence, from rap dominance to entertainment mogul.
10/04/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30
It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024BET Awards 2024
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024