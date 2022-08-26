WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Kodak Black Donates $50,000 Worth Of Water To Haiti

The donation will benefit victims of gang violence in the struggling country.
Kodak Black on BET Breaks 2019.
Kodak Black on BET Breaks 2019.
By Craig T. Lee
August 26, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Kodak Black’s assistance to his homeland of Haiti moves forward as gang violence continues to sweep the Caribbean nation.

According to TMZ, the rapper donated $50,000 worth of water to help victims of gang violence. Kodak and his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, have a plan for the water’s distribution.

Cohen confirmed that they are working with a Miami distributor to prepare the alkaline water for shipment. The water is traveling by way of a cargo ship to Haiti.

RELATED: Kodak Black Claims Racial Profiling Following Florida Arrest

On the water, the labels read “LAST,” representing a goal to be the last time Haiti will have to go without water, Cohen said. Cohen says Kodak and his team will be working hand-in-hand with government officials to ensure the proper distribution of the water – prioritizing those who need it the most.

In July,  more than 200 people were killed in Haiti in the span of just ten days. Locals said they were running low on drinking water and food deliveries ceased due to the gang violence.

This isn’t the first time Kodak turned his altruistic efforts toward Haiti. Last August when an earthquake hit the nation, he sent supplies to orphanages and food banks. He also joined Lil Uzi Vert and Future for a benefit concert in Miami. Haiti was the unfortunate recipient of an earthquake last August. During that time period, Kodak sent the country supplies to their orphanages and food banks. He also joined Lil Uzi Vert and Future for a benefit concert in Miami.

kodak blackdonationsWatermusicHaitiGun violence

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.