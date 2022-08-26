Kodak Black Donates $50,000 Worth Of Water To Haiti

Kodak Black’s assistance to his homeland of Haiti moves forward as gang violence continues to sweep the Caribbean nation.

According to TMZ, the rapper donated $50,000 worth of water to help victims of gang violence. Kodak and his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, have a plan for the water’s distribution.

Cohen confirmed that they are working with a Miami distributor to prepare the alkaline water for shipment. The water is traveling by way of a cargo ship to Haiti.

On the water, the labels read “LAST,” representing a goal to be the last time Haiti will have to go without water, Cohen said. Cohen says Kodak and his team will be working hand-in-hand with government officials to ensure the proper distribution of the water – prioritizing those who need it the most.

In July, more than 200 people were killed in Haiti in the span of just ten days. Locals said they were running low on drinking water and food deliveries ceased due to the gang violence.